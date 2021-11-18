Tom Brady reveals real reason behind unusual press conference exit following loss to WFT

Tom Brady has won more Super Bowls (seven) than any other individual franchise. With that information on hand, it's easier to understand why someone with those accolades finds it more difficult than most to digest a loss.

Particularly, a loss to a team that is below .500.

That was the case when Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost in Week 10 to the Washington Football Team by a score of 29-19. The Buccaneers entered the game as 10-point favorites but saw the WFT upset them in a road loss that they did not see coming.

At the postgame press conference, Tom Brady took to the podium and wasn't in the best of moods after the upset loss.

Tom Brady's reason for his unusual press conference exit

Tom Brady @TomBrady @JimGrayOfficial @SIRIUSXM Press conferences after a loss are like co-workers emailing you before you’ve had your coffee… I mean I don’t drink coffee, but I imagine that’s what it’s like.. bit.ly/30yh1L1 Press conferences after a loss are like co-workers emailing you before you’ve had your coffee… I mean I don’t drink coffee, but I imagine that’s what it’s like.. bit.ly/30yh1L1 @JimGrayOfficial @SIRIUSXM https://t.co/cGvJgCNtOt

During the postgame presser, Brady was asked a line of questions that are typically reserved for the losing team. The only problem is that Brady is typically on the winning side of these press conferences.

Brady was asked a handful of questions after the game about not having many splash plays down the field, the interceptions (two) that he tossed, and about not starting off the post-bye-week with a win.

A visibly angry Tom Brady answered the questions quickly and quietly. After answering a question about losing the first game coming out of the bye week, Brady quickly responded "thanks, guys" and proceeded to abruptly leave the podium.

A few days after the game, Tom Brady was on his Let's Go podcast with co-host Jim Gray, and Gray proceeded to ask him about having to answer questions after a loss and how it apparently upset him.

Here's what Brady had to say in response:

"Yeah, I think it's a real challenge for me, especially as I've gotten older because the expectations are so high. I think, when you win, it's a relief, and when you lose, it's a real disappointment. So, sometimes you're missing the joy in this, and I have to be reminded of the joy of playing."

Later, Brady further expounded on his feelings about attending a post-game press conference after a loss:

"Press conferences after a loss are like co-workers emailing you before you've had your coffee. I mean, I don't drink coffee, but I imagine that's what it's like."

Tom Brady looks set to right the ship in Week 11 on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Windy Goodloe