What is Tom Brady's record against the New York Jets?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady played in the AFC East for 20 years as a member of the New England Patriots. Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick were known for ruining the football lives of their AFC rivals.

For the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills, it must have certainly come as a relief once Brady left the Patriots organization for greener pastures in Tampa.

Later today, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the New York Jets as Brady faces a familiar foe once again.

What is Tom Brady's overall record against the New York Jets?

New England Patriots v New York Jets

Brady has faced the New York Jets 36 times and it's safe to say that he has had tremendous success when facing them.

The 15-time Pro Bowl quarterback has a record of 29-7 against the New York Jets with 57 touchdown passes to 15 interceptions in those games.

Against the Jets, Brady threw for 8,649 yards with a completion percentage of 62.1 percent. Of the 29 wins as a starting quarterback versus the Jets, 14 of those were on the road for a record of 14-4.

Rich Cimini @RichCimini



Sanchez 6-3

Pennington 6-2

Smith 3-1

Testaverde 3-0

Fitzpatrick 2-1

Darnold 2-0

McCown 2-0

Petty 2-0

Bollinger 2-0

Falk 1-0

Clemens 1-0 🏈Tom Brady has faced 11 #Jets QBs and has beaten them all. His records vs each:Sanchez 6-3Pennington 6-2Smith 3-1Testaverde 3-0Fitzpatrick 2-1Darnold 2-0McCown 2-0Petty 2-0Bollinger 2-0Falk 1-0Clemens 1-0 🏈Tom Brady has faced 11 #Jets QBs and has beaten them all. His records vs each: Sanchez 6-3Pennington 6-2Smith 3-1Testaverde 3-0Fitzpatrick 2-1Darnold 2-0McCown 2-0Petty 2-0Bollinger 2-0Falk 1-0Clemens 1-0

Brady’s 8,649 passing yards are second to Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino. Marino threw for 8,651 yards versus New York in his career.

Given the very small gap, Brady may likely own that record after the Week 17 matchup later today in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The three-time league MVP's 57 touchdown passes are a distant second to Marino’s 72 against the Jets.

He was sacked 55 times when playing the Jets, second to Brady’s predecessor at quarterback in New England, Drew Bledsoe’s 56 times.

In his two decades with New England, Brady was fairly dominant against the AFC East.

Tom Brady versus the AFC East

Former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady

Brady has the second-most passing yards when playing against the AFC East with 26,916 passing yards and 204 touchdowns. Marino leads in both categories with 31,123 passing yards and 218 passing touchdowns.

Among quarterbacks, Brady has 89 wins versus this division, which is the most all-time as Marino is second with 69.

Also Read Article Continues below

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning signal caller will look to win his 90th game versus the AFC East and his 30th versus the Jets as Brady and the Buccaneers look to secure win number 12 this season.

Edited by LeRon Haire

LIVE POLL Q. Will Brady beat the Jets this week? Yes No 1 votes so far