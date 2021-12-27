Tom Brady has traditionally been dominant in his career. In his 22 years in the NFL Brady has an overall win percentage of 76.6 percent. But one quarterback who is undefeated against Brady is the quarterback he'll face in Week 16, Cam Newton.

Newton and Brady have only crossed paths twice before this week. Brady was with the New England Patriots the last two times they faced off. Due to being in separate conferences, their paths didn't cross often. But in Week 16, Newton will get another chance to prove he has Brady's number.

What is Tom Brady's record against Cam Newton?

Brady vs. Carolina Panthers in September of 2020

Newton officially holds a 2-0 record against Tom Brady. Newton was a member of the Carolina Panthers both times. But this year is slightly different.

Tom Brady played one of the worst games of his career in Week 15. The New Orleans Saints shut Brady out for only the second time in his career. Brady will be playing with a vengeance as he has seldom had two straight bad games.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Tom Brady has been shut out for the first time in 15 YEARS 😮



His streak ends at 255 consecutive starts. Tom Brady has been shut out for the first time in 15 YEARS 😮 His streak ends at 255 consecutive starts. https://t.co/lDTBdML9Ql

Brady and Newton's two head-to-head meetings came in 2013 and 2017. Newton threw for three touchdowns in a 24-20 win over Brady's Patriots in 2013. In 2017, Newton had four total touchdowns and won an entertaining 33-30 shootout over Tom Brady.

Newton will get the start in Week 15. But according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers will likely play Sam Darnold during the game. Darnold has had his fifth-year option for 2022 picked up, and the Panthers want to see what they have in the former number two overall pick.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



My story: #Panthers QB Sam Darnold is expected to play today and likely play a lot. The plan going forward and why he’s likely to take over as the starter to finish out 2021.My story: nfl.com/news/sam-darno… #Panthers QB Sam Darnold is expected to play today and likely play a lot. The plan going forward and why he’s likely to take over as the starter to finish out 2021. My story: nfl.com/news/sam-darno…

That makes Newton's reps against Sunday more significant for his future. Newton was brought in to resurrect the Panthers' middling season. Instead, Newton has a 1-4 record and has cost his team with ghastly interceptions.

Newton will rely on his history of winning over Brady in this go-around. The Panthers roster lacks the talent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers possess.

Also Read Article Continues below

As it stands, Brady looks like he is going to get the win over Newton's Panthers as the Buccanners hold a 29-6 lead, at the time of writing. This means the Carolina Panthers won't be appearing in the playoffs this year with a loss to Brady's Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are also still in the race for the one seed in the NFC should they win.

Edited by David Nyland