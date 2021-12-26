What is Tom Brady's record against Carolina Panthers?

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off against Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers tonight.

The Panthers and head coach Matt Rhule are searching for answers at the quarterback position as the return of Newton, Carolin's favorite son, has not gone exactly how many hoped it would.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are looking to try and steal the top seed in the NFC as they are currently in third spot but only one game behind the conference-leading Green Bay Packers.

Despite Tom Brady only recently becoming a member of the NFC South division last year, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has a familiar past with the Carolina Panthers.

Tom Brady once had an epic Super Bowl battle against the Panthers

This season saw Tom Brady become just the fourth quarterback to have defeated all 32 NFL teams (joining Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, and Drew Brees). Obviously, the Panthers must be on the list as Brady has a career record of 5-3 against the team.

Despite having a slight edge in the wins column, the Panthers are able to proudly boast that they have a respectable 37.5 percent win rate against the greatest quarterback of all-time.

The most epic of their matchups came in Super Bowl 38 as Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to a thrilling 32-29 victory over the Carolina Panthers at the conclusion of the 2003 NFL season.

Brady was named the MVP of that game for the second time in his career with 354 passing yards and three touchdowns.

For each team, it will be business as usual today as the Buccaneers and the Panthers have different objectives besides winning today's divisional matchup.

In last week's shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Buccaneers lost Mike Evans (hamstring), Chris Godwin (ACL) and Leonard Fournette (hamstring).

Evans is out today and Fournette has been placed on the injured reserve list as they each hope to return in time for the start of the playoffs.

Chris Godwin wasn't so fortunate as he is out for the season with a torn ACL. The hope is for Godwin to return at some point next season as early as possible.

The Buccaneers are trying to survive the final three games of the season without risking additional injuries while winning the rest of their games.

With the Panthers (twice) and the New York Jets next on the schedule, it would seem as if that is not an unachievable task.

The Buccaneers and the Panthers square-off today at 1:00 pm EST on FOX Network.

