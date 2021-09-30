"Tom Brady loses one game and starts recruiting" - NFL Twitter had a lot to say about Richard Sherman move

Richard Sherman is back in the NFL, thanks to Tom Brady.

The veteran cornerback signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Sean Murphy-Bunting on the injured reserve list due to a dislocated shoulder and Jamel Dean battling a knee injury, the Bucs face a shortage of cornerbacks.

Head coach Bruce Arians stated today that Brady called Sherman, recruiting the cornerback, to the Bucs.

Scott Smith @ScottSBucs Bruce Arians on Tom Brady reaching out to Richard Sherman: If you’re a veteran who wants to win a championship you’re going to listen when he calls. Bruce Arians on Tom Brady reaching out to Richard Sherman: If you’re a veteran who wants to win a championship you’re going to listen when he calls.

Brady apparently believed Sherman's interview with Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire.

"I'm more of the guy I was before my Achilles than I was in 2019 and 2018. That's (because) I was able to lose the weight that I wasn't able to lose after my Achilles. I had 15 pounds of 'Dad weight,' I guess it was, and I couldn't lose it for my life. I tried to diet. I tried to starve myself. I tried to sit in the sauna all day. I tried keto. I tried every which way to lose the weight, and I could never get below 207, and before I tore my Achilles, I could never get above 196 ever in my career... Once I got to San Francisco and got past my Achilles, I thought, 'Hey, I'm at 208, but once I get to running, I'll burn that off and be back to my normal weight,' and I never got there."

Maybe Brady believes that his TB12 method may rejuvenate Sherman, as it did with Rob Gronkowski.

"I had to adapt to being 208-209, and it made me strain a lot more, and it made me fight a lot more. ..It made me a lot less explosive and hard to recover and harder to stop. People may say, 'Oh, that's not that much weight,' but it's harder to stop at 210 when you're used to being 195 and stopping at 195 and jumping at 195. It's like having a 15-pound weight vest on... That's what's been cool about this offseason, somehow the weight's been gone... I've been conscious and cognizant with my diet and got the weight off, and it just feels like a weight has been lifted, and I'm more springy and more dynamic and able to run longer and move faster without feeling the fatigue and the sluggishness I felt with that kind of weight."

Twitter reacts to Brady recruiting Sherman

Regardless of things going on as both Brady and Sherman plan, one thing is for sure: NFL Twitter had a hectic day talking about the two of them.

