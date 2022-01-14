"I've shaken Nick Foles' hand plenty of times" - Tom Brady responds to not displaying good sportsmanship after Super Bowl LII loss

Tom Brady's defeat to Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII is one of Brady's biggest regrets of his career. Foles was the Eagles' backup quarterback at the start of that season but took over the reigns after an injury to starter Carson Wentz.

For Foles to upset the most successful quarterback in NFL history was a moment that lives on eternally in sports history.

Brady will face the Eagles in the postseason for the first time since that Super Bowl loss Sunday and was questioned by the media Thursday about why he didn't shake Foles' hand after the defeat.

Here's what Tom Brady had to say during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' press conference Thursday.

"I've shaken Nick's hand plenty of times though. So I have a lot of respect for Nick. And you know, I try to be a good sport as best I can. I know it doesn't always look like that because sometimes I get a little pissed out there but for the most part I try to be a good sport."

His response rubbed some in Philadelphia the wrong way. But it showed his competitive spirit and stayed true to who he is.

Tom Brady claims he is trying to be a good sport, but not shaking Foles' hand was unmannered. While Brady has shaken Foles' hand before, that doesn't excuse his actions on the grandest stage in sports.

Tom Brady's upcoming playoff matchup against Eagles stands to be different from facing them in Super Bowl LII

In Super Bowl LII, Foles and the Eagles scored 41 points, and although he didn't outduel Tom Brady's New England Patriots, he came pretty close. The current backup quarterback of the Chicago Bears threw for 373 yards and a touchdown and even caught a touchdown.

This weekend's NFC Wild Card playoff matchup of Buccaneers vs. Eagles will be incredibly different in personnel for the Eagles compared to the Super Bowl.

Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Fletcher Cox represent a small portion of their roster still leftover from the 2017 season.

The teams are familiar with one another after playing in Week 6 this season. The Buccaneers won 28-22 and held quarterback Jalen Hurts to 115 passing yards.

But the Eagles weren't nearly as healthy in Week 6 as they are now. Specifically, their offensive line is much healthier now, which could mitigate the Buccaneers' pass rush.

Sunday's game is lining up to be an emotional one for the Eagles, who are heavy underdogs. Hurts will look to make a statement that he's an NFL quarterback to be taken seriously going into the future.

For Tom Brady, it will be the first step in attempting to capture his eighth Super Bowl ring. With the foul taste still in his mouth from Super Bowl LII, Brady will have a lot of motivation to win in his own right.

