"Every time I see an Eagles fan I get reminded of that play" - Tom Brady reminisces what could have been during Super Bowl LII

Tom Brady has been to so many Super Bowls that his list of accomplishments and regrets in the big game is longer than almost any NFL player's entire career. And it comes as no surprise that one of his deepest regrets stems from the memorable Super Bowl LII where his New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tom Brady remembers failed trick play from Super Bowl LII

In that Super Bowl, the Patriots attempted a trick play on third down when wide receiver Danny Amendola took an end around and tossed the ball to wide-open Brady, who dropped the pass. On the most recent episdoe of the podcast, “Let’s Go!,” Brady recounted the play with Jim Gray:

“I’m thinking the first play from scrimmage, I’ll hand it off, give it to a receiver and they’ll throw it back to me. So what could possibly go wrong with that?! I need to redeem myself so expect to see that at some point.”

Jim Gray asked if Brady often thought about that specific play, to which he replied:

“I get reminded of that play! Every time I see an Eagles fan I get reminded of that play.”

The Philadelphia Eagles won their first ever championship in Super Bowl LII by beating the New England Patriots 41-33. Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles was the game's MVP. The Patriots were making their tenth Super Bowl appearance and their third in four years. Brady was the regular-season MVP and the Patriots were favored by 5 against the Eagles. Super Bowl LII would also be a Super Bowl rematch between the Patriots and the Eagles, when the two teams last played in Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005. New England beat Philadelphia 24-21 in that game to secure their third title in four years.

If Brady is playing the long game, he has a chance this weekend to exact some measure of revenge against the Eagles in the Wild Card matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia.

The 13-4 Buccaneers are 8.5 point favorites against the 9-8 Eagles. Kick off is at 1:00 ET on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

