"Rather play and lose than not play at all" - Tom Brady won't retire without putting up a fight

Tom Brady's 2021-2022 season ended much shorter than anyone, particularly himself, could have imagined. But thanks to injuries and a porous performance in a 30-27 loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back home watching the playoffs like the rest of us.

The question that now looms large is whether this was the last time we saw Tom Brady take the field.

On a recent episode of his "Let's Go" podcast with co-hosts Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald, the three-time NFL MVP made reference to the topic, which will perhaps shed some light on his mindset after the loss to the Rams:

"I'd rather play and lose than not play at all. As much as the losing hurts, it's much more enjoyable for me to be in the arena than not in the arena."

Fans of the Buccaneers are hoping that this means their beloved leader and quarterback will return for at least a 23rd season in an attempt to avenge their most recent loss.

Brady also recently had this to say about losing and learning:

"You win or you learn. There are no failures, only lessons. When you fall you need to pick yourself up with greater enthusiasm than you went down. Now we look back on an incredible season, learn our lessons, and get up... because even greater things are coming. #KeepGoing," a tweet from TB12sports reads.

The future Hall of Famer also recently stated the following immediately after the loss to the Rams on Sunday (about the possibility of retiring or returning):

"I haven't put a lot of thought into it. We'll just take it day by day and see where we're at."

Can the Buccaneers get back to the playoffs if Tom Brady decides to retire?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The front office for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has done an outstanding job in piecing together one of the deepest rosters in the league. Unfortunately, this season was marred by an early rash of injuries to the entire defensive secondary.

The injuries were so excessive that the team went and signed free agent veteran cornerback Richard Sherman, who was almost immediately injured and eventually placed on the injured reserve list as well.

As the defense began to heal later in the season, injuries to Chris Godwin (season-ending torn ACL) and the epic meltdown of former Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown left the team short at the position.

For the Buccaneers to return to the playoffs without Brady, they will need to likely sign a veteran quarterback who can function in Bruce Arians' offense. The player won't need to be as efficient as Tom Brady but one that reduces turnovers and gives the team a chance at the end of games.

Veterans like Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski (if he decides to return), Chris Godwin (upon his return from injury) and Cameron Brate are all knowledgeable and understand how to play their positions.

The defense is talented, and despite the possible loss of defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, the team can still look to be a terror on this side of the ball.

The one thing that could possibly stop them from returning to the big dance is perhaps the same thing which may have happened this time, and that is the injury bug.

