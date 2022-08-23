"She wasn’t satisfied" - Tom Brady reveals how he saved his marriage with Gisele Bundchen amid rumors of a split

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are the NFL's biggest power couple. With a combined net worth well into the hundreds of millions, the two are titans in their respective fields.

Having a long-lasting marriage with such professional endeavors can often be challenging. Brady has admitted that not everything has been smooth-sailing in terms of their relationship.

While appearing on The Howard Stern Show, the quarterback revealed that Gisele once left him a note saying that she wasn’t happy with the dynamics of their marriage:

"There was a couple years ago, she didn’t feel I was doing my part for the family. She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house and then all the sudden when the season would end, that I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.'"

This apparently prompted Gisele to question Brady's contribution to their family:

"She’s sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’”

This was the tipping point for the Buccaneers quarterback and made him realize that he needed to make changes, and fast:

"She wasn’t satisfied with our marriage, and I needed to make a change in that. Her point was, ‘Of course this works for you, but it doesn’t work for me.' I had to check myself, because she was like, ‘I have my goals and dreams too.’"

Tom Brady skips Buccaneers training to spend time with family in Bahamas

Tom Brady's recent absence from training had NFL fans wondering what happened to the Buccaneers' shot-caller. It's not typical for him to skip practice, that too, just weeks away from the start of the new season.

Nonetheless, with the quarterback finally back attending camp, there are now reports about where he was while on hiatus. As per NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the quarterback was vacationing with Gisele and their three kids in the Bahamas.

This report, if accurate, displays just how much the quarterback is willing to sacrifice now to spend quality time with his family.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12