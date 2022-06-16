"I should have retired" - Tom Brady reveals this NFL star makes him want to call it quits

Tom Brady was a recent guest on sports broadcasting icon Dan Patrick's show. On the show, they broached various topics, including if and when the All-Pro signal-caller would possibly retire.

Here are comments from Tom Brady on thinking twice about retirement after seeing players such as three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald work out:

"45 years old, and I'm out here with a lot of young guys that are trying to take my head off. I see Aaron Donald workout (on) my Instagram like damn, maybe I should have retired. He's a beast. But, you know, I had the appetite to compete, and it's going to be gone soon."

Brandon Contes @BrandonContes Tom Brady tells Dan Patrick he expects "a lot of growing pains" as as broadcaster Tom Brady tells Dan Patrick he expects "a lot of growing pains" as as broadcaster https://t.co/viagokc7yS

When will Tom Brady decide to call it a career on the football field?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mandatory Minicamp

After a devastating loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs, Tom Brady decided to hang up the cleats.

For a full 40 days.

He then returned, stating that he spent some time soul-searching and came to the realization that there was more football left inside of him. Being in the league for over two decades now seems to have a reverse effect on the veteran. While most NFL players retire after 10-15 seasons, Tom Brady seems to be chasing George Blanda's record of having the longest NFL career with 340 games.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

When will the three-time NFL MVP decide to retire permanently from the NFL?

Earlier in the offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback agreed to a deal with FOX network to become an NFL analyst once he does retire.

The deal is reportedly for 10 years and reaches up to $375 million. Some believe that this may be enough motivation for Tom Brady to retire at the end of the 2022 season, regardless the results.

Although this is indeed a large sum of money, the All-Pro quarterback hasn't done too shabby for himself in the financial department. His career has seen numerous contracts worth millions. He is also married to Gisele Bundchen, one of the most famous models across the globe.

Whether TB12 retires at the end of next season may depend on a few things. The most likely deteminant being how he feels at the time. In other words, to get the real answer to this question, it will have to be revisited sometime in early 2023.

