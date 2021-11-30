"Turns out that horseshoe on their helmet isn't as lucky as it seems" - Tom Brady roasts Colts after beating nine times in a row

Tom Brady owns a lot of teams. No, we're not speaking in Jerry Jones' sense of the word 'own.' We're talking about beating a team so many times that the franchise may as well be owned by a person or another team.

On Monday's episode of his weekly podcast, "Let's Go," Brady did not hold back on his feelings for the Colts after defeating them the day prior in a thrilling 38-31 victory.

Tom Brady takes a jab at the Indianapolis Colts

On Monday night's episode of "Let's Go," Brady had this to say about the Colts:

"I think I’ve beat the Colts the last nine times I’ve played them. It turns out that horseshoe on their helmet isn’t as lucky as it seems. It really sucks for them, but not for us."

Brady continued:

"I said, ‘Listen, don’t everyone get teary-eyed when we beat these guys. I don’t want any sadness. Don’t feel like there’s anything to be sad about after we win this game.’ It ended up being a really hard-fought game."

The reference "don't everyone get teary-eyed" likely stems from the fact that Buccaneers coaches Bruce Arians, Tom Moore and Clyde Christensen were once members of the Colts.

It was quite the weekend for Tom Brady as his alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines, finally defeated their rival, the Ohio State University Buckeyes.

Can Brady and the Buccaneers make it back to the Super Bowl?

Last year, the Buccaneers were 7-5 and did not lose another game en route to winning the franchise's second Super Bowl title. The Buccaneers currently have an 8-3 record and have a three-and-a-half-game lead over the Atlanta Falcons, who are now in second place in the NFC South division.

Brady and the Buccaneers' victory over the Indianapolis Colts came at the right time as the team dropped two consecutive games in Weeks 8 and 10 (with a bye sandwiched in the middle).

A key component for the Buccaneers to make it back to the Super Bowl is the health of their players. They have been hit by several injuries, specifically on the defensive side of the ball.

Several of the starters in the secondary have missed significant time due to various injuries. Not to be outdone, the offense has missed tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Antonio Brown and others.

Gronkowski and Brown make a massive difference as safety blankets for Tom Brady. If the Buccaneers can get healthy for the second half of the season, you can expect them to be a significant player again for the Lombardi Trophy.

