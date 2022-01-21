"Brady gets calls no one else does" - Nick Wright shares bold take on Buccaneers QB's roughing comments 

Tom Brady is the greatest NFL quarterback of all time. He has won a record seven Super Bowls, has been named the MVP of the Super Bowl five times and has achieved this feat with two different franchises.

His status in the game is unmatched.

With that being said, sports media personality Nick Wright believes that the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback gets calls that no one else in the league gets. Speaking on First Things First, the co-host said the following in response to those claims:

"This is just so ludicrous. Ask any football fan that isn't either a Patriot fan or just totally in the tank for Tom Brady. And ask them when you watch games: Does Brady get a disproportionate amount of critical calls in the biggest spots imaginable? And the answer is obviously yes. Now does he get a ton of roughing the passer penalties? No. Because Brady gets the ball out this fast."

Wright clearly holds the stance that the league does not call an appropriate amount of calls against the Buccaneers quarterback.

Wright continued,

"In Tampa specifically, he's had a great offensive line. He never runs with the football so he doesn't take those types of hits. So no, but guys, you don't have to believe me. Just trust your non-lying eyes. The idea that Tom Brady is officiated like the other quarterbacks in football. I don't think anyone believes that. Brady gets calls no one else does, particularly in the biggest spots."

Brady can't remember the last time he got a roughing the passer call

Wright was responding to comments from the quarterback's Let's Go podcast, where he spoke to co-host Jim Gray about the perception around the NFL that he gets preferential treatment from officials.

When Gray revealed that the former Patriots signal-caller has only one roughing the passer call this season prior to the Eagles game, where he received another, he said:

"Yeah, I always hear that to different degrees about getting penalties and so forth, and roughing the passers. They say that and I'm always in my mind going, 'I don't remember the last time I got a roughing the passer'.

"I think we should look that up. Over the last 10 years who's got the most roughing the passer penalties. I hope it's not me because then I just put my foot in my mouth."

Since 2009, he is 9th on the list of quarterbacks who have received a roughing the passer penalty, with a total of 33. He could possibly earn a few more before the season is over as he faces the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in the NFC's Divisional Round of the playoffs.

