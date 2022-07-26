Ranking Tom Brady's 3 worst games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

At this point, Tom Brady's position as the greatest player in NFL history shouldn’t be up for debate. Having aggregated 15 Pro Bowl selections, three All-Pros, three MVP awards, and seven Super Bowl titles, Brady is widely considered the best football player ever.

However, despite having his name laced up and down the annals of NFL history, Brady’s accomplishments were given an incredulous look. Having won six of those Super Bowls under Bill Belichick, there was an assumption that Brady would struggle without the help of arguably the best coach in history.

Yet, regardless of those erroneous statements, Brady left the New England Patriots in favor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Although it appeared unlikely, Brady led his new squad through muddied waters and to their first Super Bowl title in nearly two decades.

However, even someone as great as him can have some off days. There are times when a player simply can't find his form. So, in this article, we'll look at three of Brady’s worst performance as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady in a New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers match

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020)

Stats: 22 for 38, 209 passing yards, 3 interceptions

It didn't take long for Tom Brady to find his groove with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the pandemic-stricken season of 2020.

After falling apart against the lowly Chicago Bears by a single point, a reinvigorated Brady powered the Buccaneers to three consecutive victories, two of them being out of the blowout variety. Yet, once Brady and company strolled into town against the New Orleans Saints, their momentum was halted.

Brady, although he played terrific all year long, was not good in this game. The Tampa Bay newcomer completed just 57.8% of his passes for 209 yards.

Throughout the 2020 season, Brady was a touchdown throwing machine. He was also incredibly careful with the football. On this particular night, Brady’s play was vagarious. In addition to not throwing a single pass into the end zone, Brady was picked off three times.

The New Orleans Saints, on the other hand, lit up the scoreboard, dropping 38 points to the Buccaneers' three. Brady ultimately had the last laugh though, beating the Saints in the playoffs. Still, for one night, Brady was clueless as to how to get any points on the board against New Orleans.

Tom Brady in a Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers match

Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020)

Stats: 26 for 48, 216 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

The Los Angeles Rams viewed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a measuring stick of sorts in 2020. With head coach Sean McVay desperate to capture his first Lombardi Trophy, his Rams played an all-around great game. They defeated the Buccaneers by three points during a late-season game.

The end result is all that McVay cares about, but a part of him was beaming with pride as his defense bottled up Brady like few others have. The seven-time Super Bowl champ completed just 54.1% of his passes to go along with two touchdowns and two interceptions for 216 yards.

The loss for the Buccaneers was the start of a two-game skid. Still, while their season began heading in the wrong direction, Tom Brady did lead the Buccaneers to four consecutive wins to close out the year. This was before winning it all at the tail end of the season.

Tom Brady in a New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers match

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2021)

Stats: 26 for 48, 214 passing yards, 1 interception

For whatever reason, the New Orleans Saints seemingly have Tom Brady’s number. However, with Drew Brees retiring at the end of the 2020 season, many thought that Brady would have a walk in the park when the two sides met in 2021.

Ultimately, despite his confidence, Brady still couldn't get over the hump. Much like their meeting a year prior, Brady struggled with the perpetual pressure that was in his face all night long.

For the first and only time all season, Brady failed to put a single point on the board. To make matters worse, the Saints weren’t exactly lighting things up.

The Buccaneers would go on to lose 9-0 on Brady’s home turf. In all, it was a forgettable game for him. He completed just 26 of his 48 passes for 214 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. Perhaps the rest of the league should try to follow the Saints' blueprint from the past few seasons.

