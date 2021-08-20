Tom Brady’s favorite Super Bowl ring is the next one: Seven-time champ is ready to tackle the upcoming season

Tom Brady is the consummate winner. He is never satisfied with what he has. When a different club (read: Chelsea) in a different sport (read: soccer) becomes the European Champion and their coach talks about Tom Brady to instill a winning mentality in his team after that, you know that Tom Brady's superhuman will to win has transcended the NFL.

Thomas Tuchel not stopping at Champions League success as he eyes Chelsea "dynasty" with Tom Brady’s philosophy https://t.co/lcrlEHRqB9 — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) May 31, 2021

Tom Brady has always maintained that his next Super Bowl ring is his favorite. So let's look at the different ways that Tom Brady is looking to make it a reality.

How Tom Brady plans to win his eighth ring

#1 - Fix the MCL injury

Tom Brady played last season with an MCL injury. The fact that he went and won the whole thing is a testament to the winning mentality he brings to any team. He lifts those around him when he ignores the pain barrier to plow through.

However, he realized that it would not be possible to go and play the same way this season and if he needed to go one better, he would need to fix this nagging problem. He went and had surgery that compromised his general preseason routine. He had to go for extended rehab, but now that he is back with the problem behind him, he will be looking to play better than ever.

#2 - Greater mobility with his knee

Ever since the 2008 season, Tom Brady has worn a knee sleeve after he damaged his ACL. Even after the repair, he had never felt fully comfortable to take it off. However, after rehab and surgery for the MCL this year, it seems the discomfort in his knee has also subsided to the point where he is able to practice without it. It also shows that there was a slight mental block there too, which Tom Brady has now fully overcome. All of this is a scary prospect for opposition defenses.

Tom Brady said he feels the best he’s felt in a long time. “For the first time in 14 years, I don’t have to wear a knee sleeve.” — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) August 12, 2021

#3 - Moving on from the glory of seven

Perhaps the best thing he has done to make sure he wins the Super Bowl again this year is to make it clear that his favorite ring is the next one. Number 7 is already too old for him.

While Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans were celebrating, he was already preparing for number 8. It is that mentality and drive that ultimately sets him above his peers.

