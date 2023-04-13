Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is yet to reach the Super Bowl, let alone an NFC Championship game.

Prescott was Dallas' 2016 fourth-round pick but became an instant quality starter in the NFL. He's led Dallas to four playoff appearances but is 2-4 in the post-season.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, former New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich made a list of the top-five quarterbacks in the heat seat in the NFL, listing Prescott at number two. He listed Lamar Jackson at five, Joe Burrow at four, Josh Allen at three, and Aaron Rodgers at one.

Ninkovich said:

"Number two, we are going with Dak Prescott. Now, you don't pay Dak all that money and he's not wearing the star on his helmet. If they don't go to a Super Bowl, right? So they need to get to a Super Bowl. Dak needs to go to a Super Bowl. Jerry Jones needs him to go to a Super Bowl. And the Dallas Cowboys fan base has had enough. They need to get to a Super Bowl."

Tedy Brushi, Tom Brady's former Patriots teammate, chimed in and said that Dak doesn't belong on that list, stating that he needs to look competent in the playoffs.

"Dak Prescott doesn't belong on that list. He belongs a list that says to look competent in the playoffs."

While he is 2-4 in the postseason, Prescott has a 92.3 passer rating while throwing for 1,559 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Dak Prescott led the league in interceptions last year

Dak Prescott during NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Last year, Dak Prescott didn't have one of the best seasons of his career.

Despite missing five games due to fracturing his thumb in Week 1 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he tied the league for interceptions thrown with 15. He averaged 1.25 interceptions per game last season.

He also had the second-lowest passer rating (91.1) of his entire career while also throwing for the second-fewest yards (2,860) in a single-season.

Dallas lost a few starters on offense, including running back Ezekiel Elliott, tight end Dalton Schultz, and wide receiver Noah Brown. They did, however, acquire wide receiver Brandin Cooks and running back Ronald Jones.

This season, Prescott needs to clean up on the turnovers and win a few playoff games for him to have a successful season with the Cowboys.

