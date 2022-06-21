3 Current NFL QBs who can challenge Tom Brady's GOAT status

Tom Brady has had a legendary career in the NFL, winning seven Super Bowls, yet few could have predicted just how successful he would be.

Nobody thought there would be a better quarterback than Johnny Unitas, then came Joe Montana, then came Brett Favre and then came Tom Brady.

Teams are always looking to find a quarterback who can deliver them one championship, with very few franchises having the consistency to win multiple.

This is what made Brady’s partnership with Bill Belichick so exceptional, and something we’re unlikely to see for a while.

With that said, records are there to be broken and it’s impossible to suggest that anyone will ever surpass the former New England Patriots quarterback’s achievements.

Whether that comes in the near or distant future is anyone’s guess, but there are certainly candidates available who could make it a challenge.

Tom Brady’s GOAT status could be under threat from these 3 current NFL QBs

#3 – Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence has the most graceful and smooth quarterback technique since Andrew Luck entered the league.

Every time you look at the former Clemson star, you just see a QB constructed in a laboratory. He’s perfect from his stature down to his throwing arm, even if his rookie year in Jacksonville was underwhelming.

The only thing that will derail the Lawrence juggernaut will be the continued mismanagement of the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise. It’s quite conceivable that they will fail to improve their roster suitably enough by the time Lawrence’s rookie deal ends.

Lawrence is just 22 years old and this gives him time to match the accomplishments, especially when he is playing on a winning team.

Mike Renner @PFF_Mike QBs with the most completions lost due to receiver error (drops/misplay/etc.) in 2021:



Tom Brady 47

Justin Herbert 46

Ben Roethlisberger 41

Matthew Stafford 41

Trevor Lawrence 40 QBs with the most completions lost due to receiver error (drops/misplay/etc.) in 2021:Tom Brady 47Justin Herbert 46Ben Roethlisberger 41Matthew Stafford 41Trevor Lawrence 40

Lawrence is the most talented QB of his age in the NFL at the moment. Some could even argue that he has more natural ability than Brady and requires less development.

Irrespective of that, Lawrence is going to be in the league for the longest period of time. He has a fantastic chance of defining an era, as well as challenging Brady's GOAT status.

#2 – Josh Allen

Josh Allen has gradually improved with the Buffalo Bills, turning into an elite quarterback while helping the franchise become one of the best teams in the AFC.

Championship appearances are in Allen’s immediate future, and that much is certain. If Allen can start winning in a way that Brady did with the Patriots, there could be no stopping him.

The Bills went to four successive Super Bowls in the 1990s, losing all of them. However, a similar kind of run with Allen at the helm could quickly see his legacy rival that of Brady.

Allen has the city of Buffalo behind him to rally around. He's with an organization that has the front office setup and the coach to be a strong team for at least the next five years.

Allen is in the perfect place for his talent and this could help him collect a number of titles in the coming years.

#1 – Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has already won one Super Bowl, been to another and lost it, along with the most marketable star the NFL has to this day.

His appeal off the field is perhaps far greater than the seven-time Super Bowl champion ever was. Mahomes still needs to put it together on the field for more years if he is to rival the GOAT.

Brady has been able to play at such a high level for so long. His incredible work ethic and commitment has paved the way for his physical and mental conditioning.

Mahomes is a different type of quarterback in the sense that he relies on his athleticism to make a lot of his outstanding plays.

That won’t last forever, but Mahomes has already shown enough intelligence that gives confidence that he will be able to alter his style when the time comes.

Mahomes is the unicorn of his generation in the NFL. There is nobody quite like him and the possibilities of his success could be endless.

Andy Reid’s desire to stay in the NFL could well determine just how successful Mahomes’ career ends up being.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Most playoff wins over the last 5 seasons



Tom Brady 10

Patrick Mahomes 8

Nick Foles 4

Jimmy Garoppolo 4

Matt Stafford 4 Most playoff wins over the last 5 seasonsTom Brady 10Patrick Mahomes 8Nick Foles 4Jimmy Garoppolo 4Matt Stafford 4 https://t.co/OAZTdUZmi9

The coach can’t keep working forever and there will be a time when he wants to retire.

Much of Mahomes’ brilliance comes from an offense in which he has freedom, and when that goes away he will have to adapt once more.

From a talent standpoint, Mahomes can do things that Brady was simply never able to do, although it could be argued these things were never needed.

The Chiefs are still in their winning window and Mahomes is the best QB in the NFL right now. His best chance to claw his way towards Brady’s legacy is in the next couple of years.

