Tom Brady's Hollywood-worthy story of greatness: How a third-string college QB was bound for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The impressive ability to come back late in games after falling down early wasn't something the legendary Tom Brady only developed during his prime years in the NFL. The awe-inspiring skill to rally against the odds in Hollywood movie fashion was something deeply ingrained in the quarterback at an early age.

Tom Brady, like many inspiring athletes, came from humble beginnings. Working his way through Junípero Serra High School, the youngster claimed the school's MVP award as well as All-Far West and All State honors.

His unassuming high school exploits earned him a full-ride scholarship from the University of Michigan. But Brady's story was still far from echoing in the upper echelons of football greatness.

He took the scholarship knowing he'll be playing second fiddle to the likes of Brian Griese and '96 starter Scott Dreisbach. Slotted in as No.3 on the QB depth chart, Tom Brady naturally didn't see much action in his freshman year, 1996.

He had an insignificant impact in two games, going 3/5 through the air for 26 yards and one pick. Dreisbach, meanwhile, largely led coach Lloyd Carr's outfit to an 8-4 record, good enough for 20th in the nation in the end.

With Brady watching on from the bench, Michigan ultimately lost to Alabama in the Outback Bowl, 17-14. Scott Dreisbach led a worthy charge against Gene Stallings' 10-3 Crimson Tide, but the Michigan shot-caller lacked that edge to come back in the fourth quarter.

Tom Brady goes after the Michigan starting job

The Wolverines' QB chart rotated in Tom Brady's sophomore season, with future third-round NFL draft pick Brian Griese taking the reins from Dreisbach as Michigan's starter for the 1997 campaign. Dreisbach dropped to fourth on the depth chart while Brady battled it out with newcomer Jason Kapsner for second string. But with Brady dabbling in the backup seat, he finally had his cross hairs set on the starting role.

The task of claiming it, however, proved too tall for Brady, as Brian Griese became the face of the Wolverines' '97 national championship run. Griese was the clear-cut starter, throwing for 2,042 yards, 14 TDs and five INTs en route to an undefeated record and Michigan being ranked No.1 in the country.

Nonetheless, with Griese declaring for the 1998 NFL Draft, the red carpet to the starting job was roled out for Brady.

Tom Brady's 1st taste of college football greatness

The 1998 season marked one of significant change for the Michigan Wolverines. With Brian Griese riding off into Denver Broncos sunset to join the NFL, experienced backup Tom Brady finally became Lloyd Carr's starter.

Additionally, two-sport phenom Drew Henson was brought in to join the QB ranks of Carr's outfit. But that didn't change much, as Brady was in fact the main man in Ann Arbor, throwing for 2,427 yards, 14 TDs and 10 INTs.

He ran the 10-3 Wolverines all the way to a 45-31 victory over Arkansas in the Citrus Bowl, while being Big Ten co-champs. Ranked 12th in the nation, Brady's 1999 campaign promised great things. It was his senior season, and he was perfectly positioned to take a shot at the esteemed NFL draft.

But fate had different plans in store.

The Henson Headache of '99

Sophomore Drew Henson, being an elite two-sport athlete, posed a legitimate threat to Brady's starting job in 1999. As a top-tier baseball player, he had an arm far stronger than Brady's and legs much quicker.

Realizing the potential in Henson's physical traits, Coach Carr opted to run the Brady-Henson quarterback battle deep into the college football regular season. He effectively capitalized on Brady's intangibles and Henson's athleticism.

While baring fruits for the Wolverines, Tom Brady pulled on the short end of the stick. With limited playing time, his draft stock was in jeopardy and he wasn't drawing much attention from NFL scouts.

However, one in-state rivalry showdown against the vaunted Michigan State Spartans, followed by a duel against Illinois, would turn the tide for Brady.

The Reckoning: Tom Brady stakes his claim for greatness

Tom Brady almost brought Michigan back from a 17-point deficit against Nick Saban's Spartans in Week 6. Nonetheless, he finally shrugged off competition from Drew Henson the following game against Illinois, when he threw for 307 yards in a narrow 35-29 loss.

But ripping the starting job from Henson's grip proved to be only the beginning. Tom Brady and the Wolverines traveled to Penn State on Nov. 13, 1999 to take on the 9-1 Nittany Lions.

The home team showcased their prowess for most of the game, holding a 27-17 lead with 03:35 left in the fourth quarter. However, it was Tom Brady at the wheel for Michigan, who at that point had lost only one game since taking the QB job for himself.

A six-yard touchdown run and an 11-yard touchdown pass to trump Penn State 31-27 ultimately saw the birth of the legend of the Comeback Kid.

