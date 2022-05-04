"You have a permit for that firepower?" - Tom Brady's latest shirtless photo is going viral among NFL fans

Tom Brady has been causing quite a stir in the NFL world recently, with a photograph he posted on his Instagram going viral. The post shows the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback flexing in a tank top while on the set of his new, upcoming film, "80 For Brady."

The 44-year-old posted the photo with a caption that included a message for actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. It said:

"The exact moment Tom Brady 'went Hollywoood' on the 80 For Brady set. PS @therock I'm free until August if you need help with any stunts in the meantime."

Plenty of people interacted with the post, including NFL players, his wife and also a reply from The Rock himself. The Rock responded with:

"You're like Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart rolled up in one. Sort of. Looking like a specimen brother!!"

Creative agency Shadow Lion asked if the five-time Super Bowl MVP was licensed for what he had on show, asking:

"You have a permit for that firepower?"

Fellow Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Griffin joked with Brady that he didn't want to be in the quarterback room with a diva, saying:

"We don't need any Hollywood divas in the QB room."

His wife, Gisele, replied in support of her husband and the work that he has been putting in this off-season, commenting:

"Working hard", coupled with a flexed bicep emoji.

Ben Rawitz, the 44-year old quarterback's assistant, commented with a common phrase that is used when the sun is shining, stating:

"Sun's out guns out."

Photographer Eric Ray Davidson replied to the post, asking how much Brady lifts when he's in the gym, saying:

"How much he bench?"

One Instagram user was surprised by his physique and believes that you should never assume things because of looks. They commented:

"It's crazy that he is one of the most dominant quartebacks in history. Like that is an average man's body. You never can assume things off of looks."

Another user thanked the 15-time Pro Bowler, joking about him flexing his muscles, saying:

"Thanks for the free tickets to the gun show!"

Finally, Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David simply replied with two laughing emojis as his response to his quarterback flexing.

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady, Bowles and Buccaneers set for 2022 NFL season

The quarterback will be teaming up with a new head coach this coming season as former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has taken over from Bruce Arians.

The Buccaneers also added two tight ends to their roster during the 2022 NFL Draft as veteran Rob Gronkowski is still undecided about his future.

After losing out in the NFC Divisional Round to eventual Super Bowl winners, the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay will be hoping to go further in the playoffs and repeat their feat of 2020, where they defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

