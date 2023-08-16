Tom Brady’s life coach reveals potential source of No. 12’s infallible confidence

What's the main secret to becoming Tom Brady? Perhaps it's the simplest thing you can imagine: believe in yourself. That's the biggest advice from his life coach Greg Harden, who gave words of wisdom during his appearance at Good Morning Football when asked by Peter Schrager:

Peter Schrager: You meet Tom Brady, and you ask him "Why should I believe in you if you don't believe in yourself?" That's Tom Brady as a 19, 20-year-old kid. You come from California and you said it to him. Is that your message to all athletes or was that one specific to Brady because you saw something in him?

Greg Harden: That's my message to you and everybody else. If you don't believe in yourself, why should I? I need you to stumble, and probe, and figure out where is that coming from. But most importantly, I need you to understand your self-worth and self-esteem must not be based on what everybody else thinks about you. You know how I feel about me, flaws and all. I have to take control over that. I hope you all like me. I really hope you all like me. If you don't, I'm okay. You're good. I'll be all right.

Tom Brady's self-confidence propelled him to become the greatest quarterback of all time

Just like his own life coach says, you have to believe in yourself more than others believe in you. When you consider that the greatest quarterback of all time was a 6th-round pick, and 198 NFL players were drafted before him, this is an accurate take. It's different from Peyton Manning, his greatest rival, who was a first-overall pick

The competitive spirit inside Tom Brady always gave him an edge over the opponents. You could see that he was never defeated and always believed that everything was possible. No wonder he orchestrated so many 4th-quarter comebacks and won so many difficult games in his career.

Perhaps the most impressive record that exists in sports is Brady having more Super Bowl rings than any of the 32 franchises in the NFL - and remember, he bagged six with the New England Patriots. He's literally better than every team in the league. If don't have a huge dose of self-confidence, it's impossible to do it.