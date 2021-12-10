Tom Brady's NFT collection: All you need to know about NFL star's NFT project

Tom Brady has always been known to make smart decisions on the field and his NFT venture off the field is no different. From carefully choosing his open receivers downfield to choosing the teams where he can win the most, Tom Brady's career choices have been determined by smart judgment. So it wasn't a surprise, for example, to see Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, investing in FTX, a cryptocurrency firm.

As part of his digital presence and monetization push, Tom Brady is also taking part in creating various collectibles as non-fungible tokens. He was earlier responsible for founding the NFT company Autograph. As expected, his first batch of NFTs sold out quickly and now Tom Brady is back with his newest collection.

Tom Brady's new NFT project

Tom Brady is now coming up with a collection featuring 16,000 editions. The collection is also being released by his own NFT company Autograph and is titled, "Live Forever: The Tom Brady Origins Collection". It went public on 9th of December. Preferences will be given to those who hold NFTs from the first batch as well.

As the name suggests, this NFT includes collectibles for Tom Brady fans and includes items that have shaped Tom Brady's career. They include his old resume, cleats, jersey and a stopwatch. Tom Brady has teased at his resume before, saying he was dusting it off when he did not get picked even after the fifth round of the NFL draft. Perhaps the stopwatch is also a cheeky nod to the oft-repeated fact about his lack of mobility.

"Really thought I was going to need this after the 5th round" http://t.co/ZmgDoGmtK8 Here's Tom Brady's old résumé: usat.ly/1qhmyFQ "Really thought I was going to need this after the 5th round" http://t.co/ZmgDoGmtK8 Here's Tom Brady's old résumé: usat.ly/1qhmyFQ"Really thought I was going to need this after the 5th round" http://t.co/ZmgDoGmtK8

Another interesting thing about these NFTs is that anyone can purchase it, but they will not get to see it before the 14th of December. Only then will the NFT be unlocked, revealing its contents for the owner to see.

Tom Brady has really mastered the art of digital monetization. Earlier this year, when a fan returned his 600th touchdown pass ball back to him, Tom Brady gave the lucky person cryptocurrency in compensation. Additionally, he has shown his entrepreneurial spirit through his NFT company Autograph, which has launched NFTs for global sports stars like Tiger Woods and Naomi Osaka. He has not limited himself only to sports, however, entertainers like The Weeknd have released their tokens on Tom Brady's platform as well.

If Tom Brady's cryptocurrency investment and NFT venture go half as successfully as his NFL career, we could be looking at his successful business journey being immortalized in NFTs very soon.

