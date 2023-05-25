Tom Brady's one unwanted record comes to light post 2023 NFL Draft as Bill Belichick's Patriots head into OTAs

Tom Brady's retirement from the NFL doesn't diminish his association with the league. His seven Super Bowl rings set a benchmark against which future quarterbacks and players will be measured. He holds numerous records, from passing yards to passing touchdowns, and stands out with the most Super Bowl MVP awards and Pro Bowl appearances.

However, Brady's career also has its share of less favorable moments. Instances such as refusing to shake hands with opponents, smashing tablets, and confrontations with reporters tarnish his image. Additionally, Brady's involvement in three first-round forfeitures in NFL history further adds to the complexities of his legacy.

#1 - Spygate, 2008

The first incident, known as Spygate in 2008, involved the New England Patriots secretly videotaping defensive coaches' signals during a game against the New York Jets.

It was deemed to be illegal and commissioner Roger Goodell imposed a $500,000 fine on Bill Belichick and $250,000 on the New England Patriots. They forfeited their first pick of the 2008 NFL Draft. They faced further ignominy of the league deciding to send people to smash up all the tapes in their facilities.

It created quite the drama with high level politicians like Arlene Specter and later reports sought to potray the incident as much bigger than before. Apparently, nearly 40 games between 2000 and 2007 were affected and opponents were surreptitiously recorded, as covered by ESPN in 2015. They allegedly went to the lengths of getting players from those opposing teams to corroborate their analysis before cutting them.

#2 - Deflategate, 2016

The Deflategate scandal in 2016 primarily revolved around Brady. During the AFC Championship game in 2014, it was alleged that Brady ordered the footballs to be underinflated. He faced a four-game suspension for his role, but after appealing to the US Justice system, he played the entire 2015 season. However, the suspension was later reinstated, and he sat out the first four games of the 2016 season.

Beyond the personal harm to his reputation, the quarterback also cost his team. The New England Patriots lost two picks in 2016 and the team were fined $1 million. It also brought about rule changes in the league, making it one of the most consequential scandals in league history.

#3 - Tampering for Tom Brady by Miami Dolphins, 2023

In 2023, the Miami Dolphins were involved in tampering with Brady during his final days with the New England Patriots. Despite not joining the Dolphins, their tampering led to the loss of their first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Had the quarterback joined them, it would have quite a surprise to see him dress up against his old team's division rivals.

He would join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his second and final team in his glorious NFL career. That took him away from the AFC entirely to an NFC South team. In the process, he cemented his legend as the greatest quarterback of all time.

He led to victory in Super Bowl LV against the defending champions, Kansas City Chiefs. It was his first victory without coach Belichick and perhaps the most satisfactory. In this entire process of choosing a team after the New England Patriots, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers won, whereas the Miami Dolphins lost not only their chance to get him to play for them but a draft pick as well.

Brady's legacy encompasses both his remarkable achievements and controversial incidents. Regardless of his post-playing career, it is unlikely that any other player will come close to his records, whether they are considered good, bad, or ugly.

