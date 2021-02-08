Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers contract breakdown

Tom Brady has done it once again, winning his 7th Super Bowl ring, but this time as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He showed fans why he isn't a system QB, after leaving the New England Patriots in the 2020 offseason.

Brady played 20 seasons with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowls with them. Now, he has led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl win of the franchise in his first season with the team.

Congrats... AGAIN to @TomBrady. The greatest of all time without a doubt. Unquestioned!! — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 8, 2021

So what does the future bring for Brady? For starters, he would love to play past the age of 45, and Brady has certainly defied the odds as he continues to be the oldest player to win the Super Bowl. But how long will he stay with the Buccaneers?

A look into Tom Brady's contract with the Buccaneers

Tom Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers in March of 2020. He cannot be tagged and has a no-trade clause, meaning he gets to decide where he is traded and can deny any trade offers the team gets. Tom Brady does not have a contract-option either, meaning he is tied with the Buccaneers through 2022 unless they trade or release him.

Brady has a cap hit of $28.375 million next season and shockingly, the Buccaneers have $38,644,114 (as of February 7th) in cap space heading into the 2021 offseason.

First touchdown in the first quarter for Tom Brady in a Super Bowl. Wild stat. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 8, 2021

In the past, Tom Brady has taken several salary cuts with the Patriots so that they could use the extra money to sign or extend key players. While the money could have been part of the reason (though unlikely), Tom Brady did not leave New England simply to get paid. Rather he had the help he needed to be successful right away, so it could be quite possible that Tom Brady could take a salary cut and have his contract extended for another year or two.

Tom Brady's contract details with Tampa, sources tell ESPN: 2 years, $50 million deal, all guaranteed, that also includes another $9 million in incentives - $4.5 million in incentives per year. The contract also prohibits and trades. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2020

This would allow the Buccaneers to save some money and be able to resign key players like WR Chris Godwin, LB Shaquil Barrett, TE Rob Gronkowski (if he doesn't retire again), and many more. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what Tom Brady and the Buccaneers do this offseason.