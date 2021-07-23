Is Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen the reason why TB12 doesn't talk about Donald Trump or politics anymore?

Tom Brady's recent trip to the White House has struck an interest in the iconic QB's past. While Brady was dominating the AFC East division in New England, he kept a "Make America Great Again" hat in his locker.

Gotta confess. Didn’t have Tom Brady trolling Donald Trump at the White House on my July bingo card. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 20, 2021

Brady storing the Trump hat in his locker brought attention to the friendship that Brady and Trump had. That made headlines for a bit and had Brady dodging questions from every angle. Unfortunately for Tom Brady, it was just the beginning of the Trump-centered questions.

Donald Trump hosted a rally in New Hampshire and told America that Tom Brady voted for him and that Brady permitted him to share the news with everyone.

After Donald Trump won the presidential election, Brady was asked a question that was tougher to dodge than a 300-pound defensive lineman. One reporter asked the NFL icon why he gave Trump permission to share the details of his vote.

Brady responded with, "Why did I permit him? So you're assuming I permitted people. I'm just going to talk football." Once his answer reached the nation, his wife Gisele Bundchen gave her opinion on the situation.

Why doesn't Tom Brady talk about Trump or politics anymore?

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen

A fan asked Gisele Bundchen on her Instagram if she and Brady supported Trump. Bundchen replied with a straightforward "NO!" After Trump broke the news about Brady voting for him, Gisele shut down those rumors on her Instagram.

😆Breitbart is having a total meltdown over Tom Brady's joke with Biden about Trump losing the election pic.twitter.com/dfhEEgSnDN — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 21, 2021

Gisele's comment brought more questions regarding the Brady-Trump situation. Reporters started asking the QB once again if he supported Trump. Brady dodged that question by answering, "Talk to my wife. She said I couldn't talk about politics anymore. I think that's a good decision, made for our family."

After being asked again about his relationship with Donald Trump, Brady said he just wanted to talk about the game between the Patriots and Seahawks.

"I just want to focus on Seattle. I have a lot of relationships with a lot of people across and I don't think a lot of people are entitled to what my conversations are with friends of mine or people I may speak with."

With all the scrutiny that Donald Trump received after becoming the President of the United States, it's easy to understand why Gisele Bundchen didn't want Tom Brady talking about Trump or politics. It should be fair game now, though, right?

