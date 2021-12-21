"Tom Brady fears regular-season Saints" - NFL fans didn't waste time trolling Buccaneers QB 

Tom Brady had a tough loss on Sunday Night Football to a backup quarterback who only helped his team earn nine points. Brady was shut out. Brady's detractors came out of the woodwork and dropped memes and jokes left and right. Here's a look at some of the highlights. Which quip was the funniest?

Tom Brady gets joked on social media

ah @dushajcd @NFL_Memes Lions scored 30 more points than the Bucs btw @NFL_Memes Lions scored 30 more points than the Bucs btw

Eric @EBSportsGaming @SportsCenter Brady fans explaining how this came to be @SportsCenter Brady fans explaining how this came to be https://t.co/ODsnk6y9tQ

Personally, the joke made by Eric and the meme by TJ Wolfe are the funniest. Eric gets bonus points for using a completely unrelated video to make a joke about Brady. He also gets a bonus for creativity.

TJ Wolfe's joke, meanwhile, is so accurate that it is funny. The 9-0 game and three hours of Brady talk were both tough to listen to and watch.

Tom Brady finished the day by completing 26 of 48 passes for 214 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Many would argue that it was the worst loss of Brady's career. Others were quick to point out the bevy of injuries to Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Leonard Fournette.

Either way, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing an uphill climb to reach the top seed in the NFC. They currently sit one game behind, essentially tying the Green Bay Packers for the honor. The Packers beat the Ravens while the Buccaneers lost to the Saints.

Nevertheless, the Buccaneers remain in the driver's seat in the NFC South. Compared to last season, when the Buccaneers didn't win the division and had to win the Super Bowl as a lowly Wild Card, 2021 is still a big step forward for the franchise.

Despite the Saints' victory on Sunday Night Football, the team will still lose the division in all likelihood and will be attempting to find a quarterback in March. In other words, it was a pyrric victory, at best, in terms of the division race.

However, in terms of fun, it keeps the Saints' season alive.

With the win, the Saints are in the seventh playoff spot for the time being. That could change quickly, but for the moment, the Saints have, somehow, hung around into December in their first season without Drew Brees and a backup quarterback taking the reins.

Will the 7-7 Saints sneak into the playoffs? One can only wait and see. If they can and, somehow, make it into a battle against Brady, this game will loom large to set the tone leading up to the game.

