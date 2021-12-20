Watch: "Go f**k yourself" - Angry Tom Brady doesn't hold back against Saints sideline during SNF

Tom Brady is well known for his outbursts on the football field when things are not going his way. This was the case against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football and the face of football's frustration got to be too much.

During the shutout loss, Brady may have had his worst outburst yet during what many are calling the worst regular-season loss of his career.

WATCH: Tom Brady's outburst caught on camera

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Running towards the Saints' sideline, Brady appears to be telling a Saints coach and his players to "go f*** themselves." He didn't say any more than that and as soon as he said it, he started to jog upfield, away from the coach and players.

He seemed to have an odd smile on his face as he said the words. Some may say he was joking, but many are saying he had an angry smile.

It would make more sense that Brady had an angry smile and was frustratingly telling the Saints to "go f*** themselves" than in a joking fashion.

In the game, Brady completed 26 of 48 passes for 214 yards and an interception. Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette did not finish the game.

Ryan Succop missed his only field goal attempt and a costly fumble by Brady ended the Buccaneers' chance to score.

Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It was a frustrating loss for the Buccaneers, who were attempting to keep pace with the Green Bay Packers for the number one seed in the NFC. To lose a game in which the opposing team scored only nine points is an even worse way to lose as a quarterback.

kennedi landry🎄 @kennlandry tom brady has lost to taysom hill and trevor semian this season tom brady has lost to taysom hill and trevor semian this season https://t.co/DMdgmskQXu

For Brady to have a sense of urgency about moving the ball, but an inability to capitalize in any way to get just a little offense to overcome a nine-point performance, must be tough to swallow.

A frustrating three hours eventually pushed Brady over the edge.

Luckily for the Buccaneers, Tom Brady will be able to bounce back against easily one of the softest final three-game stretches in the NFL this season. The Buccaneers travel to Carolina, then play the Jets, and wrap up the season against the Carolina Panthers at home.

Interestingly, the two-game series against the Panthers will be a matchup between two former Patriots quarterbacks.

Nevertheless, as long as the Buccaneers don't get shut out again, they should finish the season 3-0 with a great shot at the top seed in the NFC. They will need some help from Aaron Rodgers to make it happen, but the race is far from over.

