Watch: Tom Brady shares incredible video of Patriots journey on social media

The last 19 months have been epic for Tom Brady. In March of 2020, after 20 seasons of playing with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, Brady decided to take the plunge and head south to join head coach Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Brady returning to Foxborough on Sunday night to face the Patriots for the first time, much has been made about his rumored contentious relationship with Bill Belichick. But recently, Tom Brady took to Twitter to describe his journey with the Patriots in a 55-second video.

Tom Brady's epic "Homecoming" video

The video, titled "Homecoming," begins with 22-year old Brady at the 2000 NFL combine. With no shirt on and his height and weight being listed on a poster board beside him, the video then shows Brady walking through each phase of his NFL career with the Patriots.

As Brady walks in the video, it shows him next walking through the infamous "Tuck Rule" game, which was the start of the Patriots' reign at the top of the mountain. The following scenes show Brady progressing (in sequential order) and walking through scenes from each Super Bowl championship with the New England Patriots.

Brady also walks through his Super Bowl losses to the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles. The video ends with Brady walking aboard the pirate ship that resides inside Raymond James Stadium, which is home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The last scene of the video shows Tom Brady standing in front of seven Lombardi trophies in front of Raymond James Stadium with the Buccaneers vs. Patriots game-time appearing on the scoreboard in the stadium.

The entire 55-second video is set to the music of Jay-Z's "Public Service Announcement" song.

Brady's swan song set for Sunday Night football

Tom Brady's return to the city where he became a legend has everyone up in arms regarding the many storylines from the matchup. Fans of the New England Patriots may be somewhat confused as to where their allegiances lie on Sunday night. For 20 seasons, most of them have lived and breathed everything that is Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, Jr.

To see him on the opposing sidelines may be a bit much for some to handle in person. And there's the fact that not only did Brady leave but he left and won a seventh Super Bowl ring without them... the loyal fans who stuck beside him for roughly two decades.

There is one thing that's for certain and that is the fact that Tom Brady is happy where he is but he can never forget his epic journey with the New England Patriots.

