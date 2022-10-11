Tom Brady gushes over his love for this one NFL franchise

Tom Brady is not only the greatest quarterback in NFL history; he is also a student of the game. Entering his 23rd season in the league, the 45-year-old still has a deep-rooted passion for the NFL, and it all started when he was a kid, while growing up in California.

In a recent episode of the "Let's Go" podcast, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared that he grew up rooting for the San Francisco 49ers.

Brady discussed why he loved the team as a kid, both on and off the field:

"So you know, I've always felt, too, and I looked up to those guys who really inspired me to play football at a young age and growing up in the Bay Area.

"NorCal kid, you know, I grew up with the Niners as my team and to watch Joe Montana and Steve Young and just see how they, you know, kind of brought the success of that organization, brought this community together, that community still loves the game of football, because you know, there was so much success."

Without question, the kid from San Mateo, California would end up emulating his idols in Montana and Young in terms of on-field success. Brady has won seven Super Bowls in his soon-to-be Hall of Fame career. For perspective, Montana won four Super Bowls in his 15-year career, while Young won three in his 15-year career.

In all, the Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback has more Lombardi Trophies (seven) than his hometown team does all-time (five). What's more, he's faced the 49ers just three times in his 23 seasons in the NFL.

Tom Brady versus his hometown 49ers

Brady with his idol, Hall Of Fame 49ers QB Joe Montana

In three career games against San Francisco, he's thrown for 949 yards passing, seven touchdowns, and just three interceptions, going 2 - 1 against them. All three of those games played were as quarterback for the Patriots. However, he'll get the chance to face his hometown team one more time.

The Buccaneers will travel to Levi's Stadium to face the 49ers in Week 14 of this season. Given that it could be his final season that the five-time Super Bowl MVP steps on the field versus the 49ers, the game will be one to remember.

