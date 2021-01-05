Tom Brady has struggled against the NFC East and Ron Rivera 

In the 2020 NFL Wild Card Playoff, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Washington Football Team on the road. This will be Tom Brady's first time playing Washington in the NFL Playoffs.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera has actually given Tom Brady trouble in the past.

Although Brady has never played the Washington Football Team in the NFL Playoffs, he has not fared well against the NFC East. Washington is hoping that Ron Rivera's past success against Tom Brady can help them pull off a huge upset. Brady will look to continue his playoff success and his record against Washington.

Tom Brady's record versus teams coached by Ron Rivera

Tom Brady and Ron Rivera will meet for the third time in the NFL this weekend.

Rivera has had the upper hand in the head-to-head record. When Ron Rivera coached in Carolina he would face Tom Brady twice in the regular season. The Panthers would beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots both times.

Ron Rivera vs. Tom Brady

Lifetime: 2-2, 2-0 as a head coach.

— Lost by 3 when he was Chargers DC.

— Lost by 4 at Foxborough when he was Bears DC.

Take Washington with the points. — Sean Smyth (@smythsays) January 4, 2021

Tom Brady's record against the Washington Football Team

Tom Brady has a 4-1 record against the Washington Football Team in his NFL career. Brady has 1,599 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions against Washington in his NFL career. The only loss came in Tom Brady's third season in the NFL.

Although this is the first time Tom Brady will face the Washington Football Team in the NFL Playoffs, he has had great success against them. Brady will look to continue his success. He is also looking to add another team to the list of teams he has beaten in the NFL Playoffs.

Tom Brady's NFL Playoff record against NFC East teams

If there is one division in football that has had a lot of success against the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback is the NFC East. Tom Brady was rooting hard for the Washington Football Team to pull off the victory over the Eagles in Week 17. One team Tom Brady did not want to see was the New York Giants.

Tom Brady is 1-3 vs. NFC East, the last three teams with losing records going into the playoffs, won their first game. The odds are against Washington but they have a very good defense and a physical defense with four young studs manning the defensive line. — Tom Donelson (@Donelsonfiles) January 4, 2021

New York Giants are (2-0) against Tom Brady in the NFL Playoffs. They have defeated him twice in the Super Bowl. Philadelphia Eagles are (1-1) against Tom Brady in the NFL Playoffs. Looking at Tom Brady's overall record against the NFC East in the Playoffs it should give Washington confidence.

If Washington adds the overall record of NFC East teams and the record against teams coached by Ron Rivera Washington has a shot. Between the two situations Tom Brady is (1-5) against the NFC East and teams coached by Ron Rivera. This alone should give the Washington Football Team motivation going into the Wild Card Playoff game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.