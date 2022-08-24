"Sharing is caring, just this time" - Gisele Bündchen used Tom Brady's crushing Super Bowl defeat to serve as a valuable life lesson for her kids

Despite his unmatched success in the NFL, even Tom Brady has had his moments of failure. Appearing in 10 Super Bowls thus far, the quarterback has won seven and lost three. Two of the three came at the hands of the New York Giants and one at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The loss to the Eagles in 2018 was the quarterback's most recent Super Bowl defeat. Brady's incredible 500+ passing yard performance was not enough to guide the Patriots to a Lombardi against the high-flying Eagles.

While the then-Patriots quarterback tried to maintain his composure, his children were heart-broken seeing their father lose the crucial tie. That's when their mother, Gisele Bündchen, taught them a rather valuable life lesson.

According to USA Today, Gisele, when consoling daughter Vivian, had this to say:

"They haven’t won in a million years. Just this time. Daddy won five times. They never won before."

Through the loss, Bundchen tried to make her kids understand that not every battle can be won and that, at the end of the day, sharing is caring:

"Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes. We have to share. Sharing is caring."

After the game, Gisele had a classy response, sharing a photo of herself and the children consoling a crestfallen Brady with a message congratulating the Eagles on their historic win.

Tom Brady reveals how he saved his marriage with Gisele Bündchen

It's been a little over 13 years since Tom Brady tied the knot with Gisele. The couple have had two kids since and served as a model example of how to be an ideal celebrity couple.

But according to Brady, not everything was always smooth-sailing behind the scenes. While appearing on The Howard Stern Show, the quarterback revealed that Gisele once left him a note saying that she wasn’t happy with the dynamics of their marriage:

"There was a couple years ago, she didn’t feel I was doing my part for the family. She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house and then all the sudden, when the season would end, that I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.'"

This apparently prompted Gisele to question Brady's contribution to their family, which the Buccaneers quarterback saw as the the tipping point to bring about changes:

"She wasn’t satisfied with our marriage, and I needed to make a change in that. Her point was, ‘Of course this works for you, but it doesn’t work for me.' I had to check myself, because she was like, ‘I have my goals and dreams too.’"

The couple have since worked out their differences and recently even went on a trip to the Bahamas before the start of the 2022-23 NFL season. With this likely to be the quarterback's final hurrah, TB12 seems to have averted the notion of trouble in paradise.

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12