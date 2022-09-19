WATCH: Tom Brady replicates Bill Belichick by taking out frustration on tablet during tie against Saints

Quarterback Tom Brady had a tough time versus the New Orleans Saints and took it out on the technology. During the game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback threw a tablet on the sidelines in frustration. This isn't the first time a tablet has been the center of a conversation with someone close to Brady.

Tablets for the New England Patriots stopped working entirely during the 2015 AFC Championship game versus the Indianapolis Colts. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick complained about it after the game.

Back in the 2014-15 season, the head coach was caught on camera bashing a tablet into the side of the bench after New England allowed a touchdown to the Buffalo Bills. In a Week 6 matchup, the tablets stopped working over the course of the Patriots' win against the Bengals the week before.

Brady threw a tablet versus the Saints last season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

In the Buccaneers' loss to the Saints last season in Week 8, Brady tossed a tablet into the trash can in anger. The frustration came after throwing his second interception in the fourth quarter of the game. He threw for 375 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions in the 36 - 27 loss.

For the 15-time Pro Bowler, the Saints have caused him a great deal of annoyance in his time with Tampa Bay. Once again, he showed it the same way his former coach did in New England.

Despite winning the game, the quarterback had a mediocre showing against the Saints, at least by his standards. He threw for 190 yards and only one touchdown. Meanwhile, his nemesis in Jameis Winston didn't do much better. While he threw for a solid 236 yards and one touchdown, he also recorded a devastating three picks.

Mike Evans led the charge for the Bucs receiving corps with 61 yards on three catches. Breshad Perriman caught the only touchdown pass for Tampa Bay and recorded a total of 45 receiving yards.

With a second consecutive win under his belt, we'll see if the Buccaneers' 45-year-old signal-caller tosses any more tablets this season.

