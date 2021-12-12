Tom Brady's TD record against Buffalo Bills is just absurd

New facts and statistics about Tom Brady's greatness seem to continue to trickle in every week. This week, Brady is preparing his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to face a foe he's all too familiar with, the Buffalo Bills.

Brady knows the Bills like the back of his hand from the 20 years he was with the New England Patriots.

In sports, players or teams sometimes have another player or team's number. Brady against the Bills is a perfect example of this.

No player in NFL history has had as much success against a team as Brady has against the Bills. His touchdown total against them is evidence of that.

What is Tom Brady's TD record against the Buffalo Bills?

Tom Brady throws against the Buffalo Bills as a member of the New England Patriots.

Dov Kleiman is as plugged into the NFL as anyone on Twitter, and he tweeted a mind-blowing stat Sunday. Brady has 70 career touchdown passes against the Bills in 35 games.

That's an average of two touchdowns per game.

Throwing 70 touchdowns against one team is already an incredible feat. But when you put that total in the context of career touchdowns thrown by seven Hall of Famers, it becomes that much more impressive.

Dov Kleiman



For comparison the number of TDs some Hall of Famers have for their entire careers:



Troy Aikman: 165

Joe Namath: 173

Roger Staubach: 153

Bart Starr: 152

Sid Luckman: 132

Sammy Baugh: 107

Tom Brady has 70 career TD passes against just the #Bills in his career.For comparison the number of TDs some Hall of Famers have for their entire careers:Troy Aikman: 165Joe Namath: 173Roger Staubach: 153Bart Starr: 152Sid Luckman: 132Sammy Baugh: 107Otto Graham: 88

Tom Brady's brilliance extends to his record against the Bills as well. He is 32-3 against them and will look to be 33-3 after Week 14's matchup.

Ben Roethlisberger's 24-3-1 record against the Cleveland Browns is the next closest record in terms of a quarterback's best record against a single opponent.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion hasn't lost to the Bills since 2014. The Bills are aware of this and don't want to suffer back-to-back losses to the Patriots and Buccaneers.

The Bills are playing with a lot to prove after being humiliated at their home stadium in Week 13. Mac Jones threw just three passes in what's been dubbed a coaching clinic by Bill Belichick.

Brady has been the hottest and most consistent quarterback in the NFL this season. Stopping the MVP frontrunner will be a challenging task.

Especially with Brady's favorite target, Rob Gronkowski, back in the lineup and playing well.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



That’s more than these teams:

- GB

- BAL

- CLE

- SEA

- MIA

- LV

- WFT

- DEN

- NYJ

- PIT

- ATL

- CAR

- CHI

- DET

- JAX

- NYG

- HOU



He leads the league in passing yards and TDs.



🐐 44 years old

🐐 22nd NFL season



Tom Brady has 35 total touchdowns this season.That's more than these teams:- GB- BAL- CLE- SEA- MIA- LV- WFT- DEN- NYJ- PIT- ATL- CAR- CHI- DET- JAX- NYG- HOUHe leads the league in passing yards and TDs.🐐 44 years old🐐 22nd NFL season

The Buccaneers have a playoff spot all but secured, with the NFC South floundering in mediocrity. But they're going to compete as hard as possible.

This game has 'game of the week' written all over it and will be must-see TV.

