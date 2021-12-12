What is Tom Brady's record against Buffalo Bills? 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is in his 22nd year in the NFL and still playing at an MVP-level. The Buccaneers have the second–best offense in all of the NFL, averaging 403.7 yards per game while Brady leads the NFL in both passing yards (3,771 yards) and touchdowns (34). Brady is fourth in passer rating at 104 and fifth in completion percentage at 68.3%. The Buccaneers are 9-3 and stand atop the NFC South while in contention to be the number one seed in the NFC.

The three-time MVP has averaged 314.3 yards this season, first in the NFL, if he continues in this fashion it would be the third time in his career leading the league in that category. In terms of touchdown passes, he has led the NFL four times before (2002, 2007, 2010, 2015). He has finished in the top 10 in passing touchdowns every year except for 2008, 2013, and 2019 since starting full-time in 2001. In 2008, Brady tore his MCL and ACL in the season opener versus the Kansas City Chiefs and missed the rest of the season.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has beaten every NFL team, joining Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre to accomplish that feat. He has a 20-8 record as quarterback of the Buccaneers, which is tied for sixth with former quarterback Shaun King in franchise history. This week, the Buccaneers host the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium, a team that Brady knows all too well from his 20 years with the New England Patriots.

Brady’s record versus the Bills

Former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady v Buffalo Bills

The 2007 AP Offensive Player of the Year has faced the Bills 35 times as a starting quarterback and has a 32-3 record against Buffalo. His 32 wins are the most wins versus the Bills in NFL history, with the second-most wins belonging to Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese, who has 18. Brady has 8,669 yards passing with 70 touchdowns to 25 interceptions and has won nine straight starts against the Bills.

Tampa will be looking for their fourth straight win and their 10th of the season as Brady seeks his 10th straight win against Buffalo.

