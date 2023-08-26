Tom Brady turns back time with Patriots era picture of daughter Vivian

Tom Brady's NFL journey is one for the history books. With seven Super Bowl wins, the QB has earned himself the GOAT tag.

However, Brady hasn't been alone through his victories. His family, including his daughter Vivian, has always been there to cheer him on through his victories.

This includes his recent win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his previous victories with the New England Patriots. Born in 2012, Vivian has seen four Super Bowls with her father (2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

In a photo shared by Brady, he is on his knees (wearing Patriots gear), while a young Vivian embraces her dad. Vivian is in a pink dress, while Brady's helmet is removed momentarily.

"GirlieGirl," Brady wrote in the caption.

Image credit: Tom Brady's official Instagram account (@tombrady)

The last time Brady won a championship, however, he was surrounded by his entire family, ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, Vivian and his sons, Jack and Ben.

Image Credit: Gisele Bundchen's official IG (@gisele)

Though Bundchen also shared a recent snap with all the kids, there was one other special photo with just Brady and Vivian. Similar to the one shared by the retired QB, the athlete was crouched down to Vivian's level:

"As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss."

Tom Brady has been spending meaningful time with his daughter and family

Brady's recent retirement has given the NFL icon some time to enjoy with his family and friends.

While amping up his investment portfolio, Brady has been traveling the world with his family.

Last month, Brady enjoyed a safari with his daughter, sharing various snaps from their journey.

Tom Brady and his daughter took a trip to the safari (Images via Brady on Instagram)

His daughter even carved out the perfect message for her dad in the sand:

"My dad (heart) zebras".

Furthermore, it seems like Vivian also convinced Tom Brady to become a cat parent.

Image Credit: Tom Brady's official IG (@tombrady)

Sharing his experience, Brady wrote:

"Well, I think it's actually very cute. I never imagined myself having cats, but then I had a little daughter who fell in love with these baby kittens when we were in Tampa last year."

Brady also took a vacation with his children to ski.

Next year, he will begin his $375 million contract as an analyst for FOX Sports.

