After 23 NFL seasons, Tom Brady now has more free time on his hands as the cleats are hung up for good. The NFL great was searching for ways to cope with no longer playing football and got help from a source very close to him. His daughter Vivian got him to adopt two Siamese cats from the Tampa Humane Society.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brady spoke about how his daughter Vivian convinced him to adopt the cats:

"Well, I think it's actually very cute. I never imagined myself having cats, but then I had a little daughter who fell in love with these baby kittens when we were in Tampa last year.

"We had an amazing bonding experience volunteering at the Humane Society of Tampa, and every week we would go and see the animals, and she fell in love with the little kittens, and by the end of the year, every time we'd leave, she'd say, 'Daddy, Daddy', and I said, 'When I'm done playing, OK?'"

Brady concluded:

"And since then, we've had these amazing little creatures come into our life."

The seven-time Super Bowl winner's final season in the NFL was far from the best. He led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an 8-9 record but was good enough to win the NFC South. His final game saw him lose to Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys at home in the Wild Card round.

Tom Brady on being a co-parent with Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady also addressed co-parenting with supermodel Gisele Bundchen in the same interview with Entertainment Tonight. The couple divorced last October after 13 years of marriage and have two children together - Vivian and son Benjamin.

The former New England Patriots star praised the work he and Bundchen have done together:

"I think for me, when you decide to have children, that's a big undertaking, and I don't think you take it lightly. And I think these kids that come up under your roof, you want to provide them with values, so that when they move forward in their life, they have a real solid base and foundation.

"And I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that, and I think that we're just gonna keep doing it."

He also has another son, Jack, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

