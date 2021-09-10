Tom Brady vs Dak Prescott: Which QB fared better in NFL season opener? 

The NFL season is back and we are already talking about Tom Brady and Dak Prescott. The season kicked off with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the game 31-29 with Ryan Succop scoring the winning field goal.

But the focus and spotlight was firmly on Tom Brady and Dak Prescott, both of whom had very good games. But who did it better? Read on to find out.

Tom Brady v Dak Prescott: Who fared better?

The natural assumption here would be to assume Tom Brady fared better considering he ended up, as he generally does, on the winning team. But that ignores the special teams woes of the Dallas Cowboys and some questionable calls that could have tilted the game either way.

Offensive pass interference? 🤔



pic.twitter.com/gYHPnNubhN — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) September 10, 2021

Dak Prescott was immense on the day. While there was still some rust and his throwing motion did not look all that good, he led the team ably. He threw for an astonishing 58 passes and completed 42 of them for 403 yards and three touchdowns. If he can maintain these numbers week in and week out, forget the comeback player of the year, he can be the MVP. He also had one interception but it is one where he will feel his wide receiver could and should have done better.

Tom Brady was Tom Brady. He also attempted 50 passes but completed only 32 out of them for 379 yards. He was also intercepted twice. But in the critical currency of touchdowns, he led Dak Prescott with four in the game. This is what has repeatedly set him apart from his peers: keeping a singular focus and having the ability to turn up the numbers where it counts. Dak Prescott was better in all statistics except one, as Tom Brady beat him for touchdowns.

Tom Brady and Dak Prescott will meet again

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are Super Bowl Champions and the Dallas Cowboys are coming on the back off a losing season. Yet that it was this close will give a lot of hope to Cowboys fans. One of the main reasons for that will be Dak Prescott.

In the end, as Tom Brady and Dak Prescott met to congratulate one another on a match well played, Dak Prescott remarked that they would meet again. Since they do not meet again in the regular season, the message was clear: we will see you in the postseason.

And therein lies the truth. Both quarterbacks played well enough to lead their teams into the playoffs. If they can both keep it up, they will again be going head to head in the later stages of the season.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar