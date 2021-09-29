Tom Brady says he will put father in old age home if he speaks about QB's relationship with Bill Belichick

Tom Brady is well aware that this week is one that will be full of stories regarding his relationship with former head coach Bill Belichick. For 20 seasons, the two led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl championships and millions of memories for fans of the franchise.

Week 4 brings Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers back to Foxborough to take on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. This week, Brady saw those closest to him make comments on either his relationship with Belichick or whether it was his fault or Belichick's as the reason he is no longer in the blue and red.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jeff Darlington @JeffDarlington This Sunday, Tom Brady goes back to New England for the most anticipated game of the regular season. And as he tells me in a sit-down interview that will air this Sunday on Sunday NFL Countdown, he's ready for everything. Literally... everything. An excerpt: This Sunday, Tom Brady goes back to New England for the most anticipated game of the regular season. And as he tells me in a sit-down interview that will air this Sunday on Sunday NFL Countdown, he's ready for everything. Literally... everything. An excerpt: https://t.co/DiLxRqaAWj Tom Brady tells @JeffDarlington : “I know what the wind is like. I know how their team is going to prepare. I know what their schedule is going to be like. I know what's going to be said.” twitter.com/jeffdarlington… Tom Brady tells @JeffDarlington: “I know what the wind is like. I know how their team is going to prepare. I know what their schedule is going to be like. I know what's going to be said.” twitter.com/jeffdarlington…

Tom Brady, Sr. speaks

The most searing comments may have come from Brady's father, Tom Brady, Sr. Earlier this week, when asked about his son's decision to depart from the Patriots, he did not mince his words.

"He's more than happy that he's moved on because it's pretty obvious that the Patriots regime felt that it was time for him to move on. And frankly, it may have well been perfect to move on from him."

Later, in the same interview, Tom Brady, Sr. was asked if his son feels vindicated after leaving the Patriots and proceeding to move on to Tampa and win the Super Bowl. The answer was swift, direct, and blunt.

"Damn right!"

Once Tom Brady, the quarterback, got word of his father's comments, he attempted to downplay the issue quite a bit. Here is what Tom Brady, Jr. had to say on Monday with "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray:

"I've actually prepared a statement that I wanted to say. And it's really all that I have to say on the subject. Comments made by Thomas Edward Brady, a 77-year old insurance company CEO, who should know better at this point in his life, doesn't necessarily reflect the views or positions held by his son, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, Jr.

So furthermore, should Tom Sr. continue to speak out on behalf of his son without the express written consent, Tom Jr. reserves the right to eventually put him in a home against his will."

Of course, in fairness to Tom Brady, he went on to say that he loved the support he gets from his father and that his father is indeed "the most loving, caring, honest man in the world."

This Sunday, Brady and Belichick will be on the same field as opponents for the first time ever, and with all of their shared history, the stakes couldn't be any higher.

Edited by Henno van Deventer