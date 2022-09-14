"He should have no trouble" - MLB legend Tom House names the current NFL QB most likely to emulate Tom Brady

Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time. So, whenever a new star quarterback emerges, there is a comparison with TB12. The most recent person to be compared with Brady? Justin Herbert.

MLB Legend Tom House has worked with multiple quarterbacks such as Brady, Drew Brees, Dak Prescott, Mac Jones, and many others.

House made an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show and compared Justin Herbert to Tom Brady. He thinks Herbert should have no trouble playing until 45 years of age. He also backs the young quarterback to become an all-time great.

House said:

"May take a unique personality to want to play to other 45, right. Um, one of the things when, when you've got 350 million guaranteed, your motivation to play the game until you're 45 might not be what it was for either a Nolan Ryan or a Tom Brady. But, um, just pure numbers. There's a bunch of them out there.

"The kid down well with the Chargers. He's one of those kids, that Herbert. Herbert, uh, could his physical makeup and his mental emotional makeup, he's one of those guys where he should have no trouble if he wants to, to play until he's 45."

Justin Herbert has flashed through his first two seasons in the NFL

Will Justin Herbert match up to Tom Brady

Through his first two seasons in the NFL, Herbert has shown that he can become an all-time great. It's unprecedented what he has done thus far in his career.

He won the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year and has become the Chargers' franchise quarterback.

Over the past two seasons, he has thrown 9,350 pasing yards, 69 touchdowns, and has a passer rating of 97.9. The Chargers just missed out on the playoffs last season as they played in a crowded AFC West division, but they could make it this season led by Herbert.

PFF @PFF



9,350 Passing yards (1st in NFL History)

69 Passing TDs (1st in NFL History) Justin Herbert in his first 2 seasons:9,350 Passing yards (1st in NFL History)69 Passing TDs (1st in NFL History) Justin Herbert in his first 2 seasons: ⚡️ 9,350 Passing yards (1st in NFL History) ⚡️ 69 Passing TDs (1st in NFL History) https://t.co/kwHHi4fxVB

Herbert has set numerous records throughout his first two seasons. He recorded the most passing touchdowns as a rookie in a single season, with 31.

He also recorded the most total touchdowns as a rookie with 36. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback also had the most completions by a rookie with 381, the most 300-yard games with eight, and yards per game with 289.1.

The Chargers picked up a Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and will play the Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow night in Week 2 of Thursday Night Football. Can Herbert live up to the comparison with Tom Brady?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Rich Eisen Show and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat