"It’s unbelievable what he does" - Former Bronco names the young NFL QB who he believes is better than Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert seems like one of the most promising quarterbacks in his short two-year career.

The third-year 2021 Pro Bowl quarterback is already being compared to the likes of Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger.

Former Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ryan Harris, who played in the NFL from 2007-2016, is a huge fan of Justin Herbert. Harris thinks the young quarterback has the most talented arm in the NFL.

Harris said:

“I played with Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger, and I’m telling you, Justin Herbert is the best quarterback I’ve ever seen. It’s unbelievable what he does. It is something that’s only going to continue to increase, and he’s got the most talented arm in the NFL.”

That's quite a statement from the former tackle who played with both Manning and Roethlisberger.

Both Manning and Roethlisberger are two-time Super-Bowl winning quarterbacks and two of the all-time greatest quarterbacks, especially Manning.

Manning was the first-overall pick in the 1998 draft and has one of the best resumes in NFL history. He holds the NFL record for most league MVPs with five, most passing yards and touchdowns.

In 18 seasons (17 played), Manning has recorded 71,940 passing yards, 539 touchdowns, 18 rushing touchdowns, and is in the top-five in almost every major quarterback stat.

Ben Roethlisberger is also one of the best quarterbacks of all-time. While he might not have the resume Manning does, he will still likely see himself in Canton, Ohio one day very soon.

Roethlisberger is an eight-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl Champion, 2004 Offensive Rookie of the Year, and has landed on nearly every Pittsburgh Steelers passing record.

Justin Herbert had been a star through his first two seasons in the NFL

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert has had a phenomenal first two seasons in the NFL. He was named the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year and has become the Chargers' franchise quarterback.

He recorded the most passing touchdowns as a rookie in a single season, with 31. He also recorded the most total touchdowns as a rookie with 36. He also had the most completions by a rookie with 381, most 300-yard games with eight, and yards per game with 289.1.

Through two seasons, he has thrown 9,350 pasing yards, 69 touchdowns, and has a passer rating of 97.9. Justin Herbert is primed for another big season.

