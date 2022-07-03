"Hopefully he can be there for another 16” - Phillip Rivers hoping for Justin Herbert to be Chargers starting QB until at least 2035

Justin Herbert was the Los Angeles Chargers' 2020 replacement for long-serving quarterback Phillip Rivers. Rivers was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 2004 and played in the NFL up until 2020. He spent all of but one season with the Chargers, and was the Indianapolis Colts quarterback for the 2020 season.

It was weird to see Rivers suit up in a different uniform, but following the 2019 season, the Chargers knew they had to go in a different direction. Rivers recently spoke with Crain and Company about the Chargers nailing the Herbert pick and hopes he can last there for 16 years also.

Rivers said:

“I pull like crazy for the Chargers and I pull for Justin Herbert in particular, just because I think it’s awesome that I was able to be there for 16 years, hopefully he can be there for another 16."

He continued:

"I always thought it’s cool you look at the Packers, you can say, ‘Who’s been their quarterback the last 40 years? Favre and Rodgers.’ You don’t want it to go the Browns’ version, with 30 starters in the last 25 years. With Herbert, it was time for me to be done there, and then they nailed that pick.”

Rivers finished his career with 421 passing touchdowns and 63,440 passing yards and made the Pro Bowl eight times. Rivers led the league in passing yards (2010), passer rating (2008), and was the completion leader in 2013.

He retired from the NFL after 17 seasons in 2020, following his lone season with the Colts.

Justin Herbert has been amazing with the Los Angeles Chargers but has yet to make the playoffs

Rivers is right, the Chargers have nailed the pick so far. Herbert won Offensive rookie of the Year and had arguably the best rookie season ever by a rookie quarterback. He set the record for a rookie quarterback in the following categories: Most passing touchdowns, most total touchdowns, most 300-yard passing games and most completions.

He also has the record for most passing yards in a quarterback's first two seasons, the most total touchdowns in a quarterback's first two seasons. He is the first quarterback to record 30 touchdown passes in each of his first two seasons and has the most games with at least three touchdown passes by a rookie.

It will be interesting to see what he can do in his third season in the NFL and what records he will break in 2022.

