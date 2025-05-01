"Tom keeps in touch with him" - When Coach Prime opened up about Shedeur Sanders' relationship with Tom Brady before joining NFL

Shedeur Sanders was already a celebrity before he was even drafted into the NFL. As the son of former cornerback Deion, he possessed the name recognition that could make him the next face of the league provided he played like a first overall pick (that he did not become).

Ad

He also had the right connections, forming a partnership with then-still active legendary quarterback Tom Brady back in 2022. And that was something that Deion expounded on in when speaking to fellow Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay:

"He looks up to Brady, he endorses Brady's brand, and Tom keeps in touch with him and keep him on point and make sure he's who he is but his work ethic is like ours. He's an old soul man, his nickname is grown because he's been there we've been calling him grown ever since he was a shorty."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Michael Strahan reveals Tom Brady's reaction to Shedeur Sanders' draft slide

Fast-forward to last week - the Draft. Everyone had been expecting Shedeur Sanders to be a first-round pick, but the projection varied - as high as Top 3 and as low as outside the Top 20.

The first five picks - Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, Will Campbell, and Mason Graham - came and went. Then it came time for the Las Vegas Raiders to pick sixth, and they might have need a presumptive successor to Geno Smith. They instead went with explosive running back Ashton Jeanty.

Ad

Fifteen picks and a slide out of the Top 10 later, No 21. to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a strong possiblity given Aaron Rodgers' dithering; but they instead went with defensive tackle Derrick Harmon. Then the New York Giants traded up to no. 25 - only to pivot towards Jaxson Dart.

With that, Sanders' slide out of the first round was complete. And it was only the beginning of a nightmare - he would go uncalled for the entirety of the following day, getting his solace only when the Cleveland Browns took him in 144th overall on Saturday. But Tom Brady, now a minority owner, of the Raiders, remained calm during the entire saga, as Michael Strahan revealed Monday on Good Morning America (at 00:22 below):

Ad

“I spent time with (him) this past weekend... and as he said, 'He’s an example, it doesn’t matter when you’re picked.'”

Sanders will have his first taste of pro football next week, when the Browns host their rookie camp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"