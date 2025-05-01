"Tom keeps in touch with him" - When Coach Prime opened up about Shedeur Sanders' relationship with Tom Brady before joining NFL

Shedeur Sanders was already a celebrity before he was even drafted into the NFL. As the son of former cornerback Deion, he possessed the name recognition that could make him the next face of the league provided he played like a first overall pick (that he did not become).
He also had the right connections, forming a partnership with then-still active legendary quarterback Tom Brady back in 2022. And that was something that Deion expounded on in when speaking to fellow Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay:
"He looks up to Brady, he endorses Brady's brand, and Tom keeps in touch with him and keep him on point and make sure he's who he is but his work ethic is like ours. He's an old soul man, his nickname is grown because he's been there we've been calling him grown ever since he was a shorty."
Michael Strahan reveals Tom Brady's reaction to Shedeur Sanders' draft slide
Fast-forward to last week - the Draft. Everyone had been expecting Shedeur Sanders to be a first-round pick, but the projection varied - as high as Top 3 and as low as outside the Top 20.
The first five picks - Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, Will Campbell, and Mason Graham - came and went. Then it came time for the Las Vegas Raiders to pick sixth, and they might have need a presumptive successor to Geno Smith. They instead went with explosive running back Ashton Jeanty.
Fifteen picks and a slide out of the Top 10 later, No 21. to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a strong possiblity given Aaron Rodgers' dithering; but they instead went with defensive tackle Derrick Harmon. Then the New York Giants traded up to no. 25 - only to pivot towards Jaxson Dart.
With that, Sanders' slide out of the first round was complete. And it was only the beginning of a nightmare - he would go uncalled for the entirety of the following day, getting his solace only when the Cleveland Browns took him in 144th overall on Saturday. But Tom Brady, now a minority owner, of the Raiders, remained calm during the entire saga, as Michael Strahan revealed Monday on Good Morning America (at 00:22 below):
“I spent time with (him) this past weekend... and as he said, 'He’s an example, it doesn’t matter when you’re picked.'”
Sanders will have his first taste of pro football next week, when the Browns host their rookie camp.
