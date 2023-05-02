Tom Moore: One of the most overlooked NFL assistants ever

Yes, the NFL is all about superstar players and great head coaches. These are the individuals who earn the most money after all. However, the people that do not get enough credit are the assistant coaches. Whether it is brilliant offensive coaching or elite defensive minds, assistants are vital to the success of teams.

One of the very best assistants in the history of the league is one Tom Moore. The 84-year-old is entering his 46th career season as an NFL coach and his 63rd overall season in either the NFL or college. He is a legendary coach who has had a hand in the careers of some of the game's best players, especially at the quarterback position.

Tom Moore's NFL Quarterbacks

In Moore's 45 career NFL seasons, he has helped mentor some of the league's greatest quarterbacks. He coached Rich Gannon (1990-1992) with the Minnesota Vikings before Gannon went on to become league MVP in 2002. He spent a great 14 seasons coaching a legend in Peyton Manning with the Colts (1998-2011). He helped Carson Palmer become an All-Pro in Arizona (2013-2017).

If it wasn't for his time with Peyton Manning in Indianapolis, perhaps his three seasons coaching Tom Brady in Tampa would be his top highlight (2020-2022). Like his time with Manning, he was able to capture a Super Bowl ring with Brady (LV). He will be entering his fifth season in Tampa Bay in 2023.

A Championship Assistant

Again, Tom Moore was able to win a Super Bowl with both two of the all-time greats in Manning (XLI) and Brady. Additionally, he was also able to win two Super Bowls as an assistant in Pittsburgh from 1977 to 1989 (XIII, XIV).

His experience coaching under some of the better head coaches should be of note too. In his 45 seasons in the league, he has coached under Chuck Noll, Tony Dungy, Dennis Green, Mike Ditka, and many others.

The Minnesota native has coached offense in any and every capacity during his time in both college and the NFL. After graduating from Iowa in 1960, he became a graduate assistant. He has been a running backs coach, a wide receivers coach, an offensive coordinator, a senior offensive coordinator, and an offensive consultant.

Not many coaches stay in the game up until their mid-80s. There has to be a desire to love the game of football each and every day. Tom Moore has had that passion burning for parts of eight decades.

