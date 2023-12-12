Tommy Devito is filling the Daniel Jones hole brilliantly 

Tommy Devito's wonderful night against the Green Bay Packers was a breakout game for the Giants fill-in quarterback. Daniel Jones's injury, followed by the same fate for Tyrod Taylor, let the undrafted rookie QB step into the fray.

Tommy Devito recorded 17/21 passes for 158 yards, a touchdown and a game-winning drive vs the Green Bay Packers. This was the best win the Giants have had this season, beating a resurgent playoff-contending Packers. The young Giants team has started delivering with three straight wins and good performances on offense vs the Commanders and defense vs the Patriots.

Daniel Jones's ACL injury was very unfortunate as his season is now put to an end. Fresh off the new contract after a better season in 2022, the Giants franchise QB has not shown up in 2023. Jones has thrown just two touchdowns in six games and six interceptions in that span.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tommy Devito has been able to match Daniel Jones's running ability and get the best out of the Giants WRs. Devito has thrown eight touchdowns to three interceptions since stepping in at quarterback. The Giants will have to win out for every slight chance at making the playoffs and that may not even be enough.

Tommy Devito is part of an impressive undrafted quarterbacks list

Green Bay Packers v New York Giants

Brock Purdy was as close as you can get to being undrafted without being undrafted, and he's been unbelievable. But many quarterbacks do go undrafted and their fates become completely unknown.

However, Tyson Bagent went undrafted and got on the field this year after Justin Fields's injuries. Bagent won two of his three starts and beat the first pick in the 2023 draft, Bryce Young.

There have been great quarterbacks who went undrafted and forged great careers in the NFL. Three famous respected quarterbacks, Kurt Warner, Tony Romo and Warren Moon, all went undrafted. That trio has nearly 20 Pro Bowl selections between them and Warner is a Super Bowl champion.