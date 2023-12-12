Tommy DeVito Giants contract: How much does QB make in New York?

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito started the year as an undrafted free agent but is currently the team's starting quarterback. Of course, this is due to injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, but DeVito's story is still great.

Tommy DeVito makes $750,000 a year playing for the New York Giants. According to Spotrac, DeVito is currently on a one-year, $750,000 contract. The contract is fully guaranteed, and the Giants will take a cap hit of $416,667 for the year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tommy DeVito's college football career

Tommy DeVito was a highly recruited prospect coming out of high school. The Livingston, New Jersey native had offers from Syracuse, Yale, Rutgers, Maryland, Boston College, Penn and Temple. DeVito eventually chose to enroll at Syracuse University.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

After redshirting his true freshman season, DeVito joined Syracuse for the 2018 college football season. Entering 2018, DeVito was the backup to Eric Dungey; thus, he only played in seven games, amassing a stat line of 525 passing yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions in seven games.

The 2019 college football season was significantly better, as DeVito featured in 12 games. The New Jersey native compiled a 4–7 record in the process, putting up a stat line of 2,360 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions.

However, rather than build on his solid individual numbers in 2019, Syracuse saw him feature just seven times in the next two years. This was initially due to a season-ending leg injury and later because of the transfer of Garrett Shrader. Due to losing his spot, DeVito entered the transfer portal and moved to the University of Illinois.

DeVito promptly earned the starting quarterback job and kept the position for the entirety of the 2022 collegiate season. DeVito had an 8-5 record as a starter for the Illinois Fighting Illini, amassing a stat line of 2,650 yards, 15 touchdowns and four picks. At the end of the season, DeVito declared for the 2023 NFL draft.

How is Tommy DeVito performing in 2023?

Tommy DeVito went undrafted in 2023 but was promptly signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent.

DeVito entered the season as the third-string quarterback behind Daniel Jones and seasoned veteran Tyrod Taylor. He made his first appearance in Week 8, coming in for Taylor, who had suffered a nasty-looking injury against the New York Jets. DeVito made another appearance in Week 9, this time in place of an injured Daniel Jones in a game versus the Las Vegas Raiders. He was named the Giants' starting quarterback in Week 10.

Since he took over the starting quarterback role, DeVito has amassed a stat line of 697 passing yards, seven TDs, and three interceptions in five games. The Giants have a 2-1 record in games that he started.