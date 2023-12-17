Tommy DeVito injury update vs Saints? What happened to Giants QB in Week 15?

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has kept New York in the playoff hunt, but the Giants' efforts to make the postseason faced a scare against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Just before halftime, DeVito rushed outside the pocket as the play broke down. As he was making his way to the first down marker, he gave himself up and got down. But not before a Saints defender made a tackle/hit that looked to get DeVito in the head. Take a look below.

Even though DeVito got up after a few seconds, he was still taken off the field for medical tests.

Tyrod Taylor took over for the remaining seconds of the first half, but DeVito returned in the third quarter.

DeVito, who has led New York (5-8) to a three-game winning streak, has been a revelation for the Giants over the last few weeks. He's been thrown into the deep end in every sense of the word as a replacement for QB1 Daniel Jones.

Who is Tommy DeVito's backup?

NFL veteran Tyrod Taylor is DeVito's backup.

Taylor is a 13-year NFL veteran who has played for a host of teams. He has served as DeVito's backup since Jones went down with injury.

With DeVito potentially out of the game, he gets another chance to show his talent.

Tommy DeVito and Giants still in playoff hunt

New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints

Given how parts of the Giants' season have gone, for Brian Daboll to have them at least sniffing a playoff spot is superb. Even so, a lot has to go right for New York to sneak in.

For one, they would have to win out, which will be tough as they face the Philadelphia Eagles twice, but if they can, they would then need to rely on other teams losing the majority of their games.

The Giants, with DeVito, have at least made something of this season as after Daniel Jones went down with an injury, many thought the year was a throw-away.

But with DeVito showing some promise, he could serve as Jones' backup next season as he looks to make a good impression.