Tony Pollard injury update: Latest on Cowboys RB for fantasy football Week 4

Tony Pollard has gotten off to a solid start in the 2023 NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys running back has racked up 264 yards and two touchdowns in three games this season.

Pollard's impressive displays in recent weeks have led him to become quite a popular fantasy pick heading into Week 4.

However, some fans are curious to know whether the player has picked up an injury ahead of Dallas' clash against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Tony Pollard injury update

At the time of writing, Pollard is listed as active on the Dallas Cowboys roster. He was given a rest on Wednesday and was limited in practice on Thursday.

However, Pollard is not suffering from any injury and should be able to take part in a full training session on Friday. This is a green light for fantasy fans and should clear up most of the confusion around his availability.

Pollard has already recorded 45.2 fantasy points in three games. He is averaging 15.1 FPPG and should be a top fantasy pick in Week 4.

What happened to Tony Pollard?

The Dallas Cowboys gave Pollard a rest in Wednesday's practice. The team felt the need to preserve the running back amid the workload that he's been put through at the start of the season. He was placed on Dallas' injury report card with a non-injury-related tag.

However, Cowboys fans did not have to worry about Pollard sitting out a practice session. He was a limited participant on Thursday and should take part in full practice on Friday.

Pollard is expected to play a pivotal role for Dallas this season. Hence, the Cowboys will need to be careful on how to use their star running back for the remainder of the campaign.

When will Tony Pollard return?

Since Pollard is not injured, he should be able to return in Week 4. The running back is expected to take part in a full practice session on Friday.

Barring any late setback on injury, Pollard will lead Dallas' offensive backfield this weekend.

The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) will host the New England Patriots (1-2) on Sunday, Oct. 1. The highly-anticipated Week 4 clash is scheduled to commence at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.