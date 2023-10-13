Tony Pollard injury update: Latest on Cowboys RB for Week 6 fantasy football

According to reports, Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a shoulder injury. The Pro Bowler has been excellent for the Cowboys so far this season but now looks questionable for their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, Tony Pollard's limited participation should be bearable for Cowboys fans. The versatile backfield star still has two more opportunities to upgrade to total activity in practice before the Cowboys face off against the Chargers.

Dallas Cowboys injury report Week 6: Tony Pollard is not the only concern

It looks like the injury bug ravaged the Dallas Cowboys, as nothing less than 13 players appeared on the team's injury report Wednesday. In addition, four players were granted rest days.

As mentioned above, star running back Tony Pollard was a limited participant in practice, with the Pro Bowler battling with a shoulder injury. He is joined by safety Juanyeh Thomas (hamstring), defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (knee), and more.

Furthermore, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (concussion/neck) and DB C.J. Goodwin (pectoral) are expected to be added to the injured reserve before the end of the week.

Cowboys fans will be hoping that the team's starters can shake off their various knocks ahead of the game against the LA Chargers. The Chargers are going to be a tough side to stop, especially with Austin Ekeler coming back from his injury layoff.

What to expect from Tony Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys in 2023?

Tony Pollard had a breakout season in 2022, with the versatile running back supplanting Ezekiel Elliott as the Cowboys franchise running back. Pollard repaid the team's faith and became arguably a top-five back in the NFL. He racked up over 1,000 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, making the Pro Bowl in the process.

Dallas fans are expecting even a better 2023 from Pollard, as Elliot was released by the franchise ahead of the 2023 season.

As regards the Cowboys, their fans will be hoping that 2023 is the year that the team finally goes all the way. The NFC Conference looks winnable, with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers being the only genuine threats. Plus, the Cowboys still have arguably the most vigorous defense in their conference. 2023 might be the year for Jerry Jones and Co.