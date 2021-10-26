What did Tony Romo say about Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen?

Tom Brady’s milestone 600th passing touchdown managed to stir a bit of drama that included Tony Romo and Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen.

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Chicago Bears 38-3. During the game, Brady threw his 600th TD pass to wide receiver Mike Evans, who unknowingly gave the special ball to a fan (he always gives the ball to a fan in the stands wearing his no. 13 jersey). Buccaneers officials then offered the lucky fan an exchange of other memorabilia for the ball that Tom Brady would have wanted to keep.

CBS caught the negotiations on camera, and Tony Romo gave an improvised voiceover narration of the exchange as he put himself in the fan's shoes.

“A date with Gisele. A date with Gisele and I’m in,” Romo said in jest, pretending to be the fan with Tom Brady’s 600th passing TD football.

In the end, for all his trouble, the fan received a different game ball, a $1,000 gift card to the team store, two jerseys and a helmet signed by Brady, a jersey and cleats signed by Evans, two season tickets for the rest of this season and the 2022 season, and more gifts from Brady himself (including one bitcoin).

Even Tom Brady’s longtime rival, the Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli, agreed with Brady on Monday Night Football that the fan should have held out for more swag. Regardless, both parties seemed satisfied in the end with how the negotiations panned out.

The quip may have been a spur-of-the-moment joke, but that didn’t stop social media from criticizing Tony Romo. Given how one-sided the game went between the Buccaneers and the Bears, the sideline shenanigans brought levity and drama to an otherwise regular football game. The subjects of the joke, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, have not publicly responded to Tony Romo’s off-the-cuff commentary.

Last week, Aaron Rodgers stirred the cup of controversy by telling Chicago Bears fans that he owns them. This week, Bundchen’s honor and personal autonomy were at issue. Perhaps the common thread is the Chicago Bears and their fans. But at the rate Tom Brady is going, Tony Romo may yet have a chance to redeem himself when Brady is 55 years old and tosses his 900th passing touchdown to Mike Evans’ kid.

With everything Tom Brady has done throughout his long career, the 600th ball seems to symbolize the zenith of his storied accomplishments. From his longevity to his Super Bowl rings and his immediate success with a different team after leaving the New England Patriots after 20 winning years, even a little controversy cannot cloud Brady’s recent achievements.

