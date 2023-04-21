Top 10 CB prospects in the NFL Draft 2023 ft. Christian Gonzalez, Joey Porter Jr. & More

The 2023 NFL draft is just days away as all teams are vigorously preparing for one of the most important events of each offseason. The draft provides all teams with a crucial opportuny to improve their rosters. The best performances in the draft can result in a team addressing the holes in its depth chart, while also building out its future core with promising prospects.

One of the most popular positions in the draft every year is cornerback. With the emergence of the modern passing game, wide receivers are incorporated more than ever into offensive schemes. To counter this, defenses are required to be deeper and stronger at the cornerback position in an attempt to cover the passing designs as best as possible.

Here are the 10 cornerbacks who appear most capable of making an impact coming out of the 2023 NFL draft.

Top 10 CBs in the 2023 NFL draft

#1, Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez is a superior athlete, as demonstrated by his rare combination of size and speed. He impressed scouts at the 2023 NFL combine by measuring 6-foot-1 and weighing 197 pounds while still recording a blazing 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash. This will be extremely useful when paired with his proven coverage skills with the Oregon Ducks.

#2, Devon Witherspoon

Devon Witherspoon

Devon Witherspoon found success during his career with the Illinois Fighting Illini by being one of the most physical cornerbacks in the country. He also excelled in single-man coverage, especially during his final season. He defended 14 passes and recorded three interceptions and an incredible 65% incompletion rate. His man coverage skills are extremely desirable in the 2023 NFL draft.

#3, Joey Porter Jr.

Joey Porter Jr.

Joey Porter Jr. is the son of legendary Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter. While teams will likely take notice of his pedigree in the 2023 NFL draft, his 2022 college football season also jumps off the page. In 10 games with the Penn State Nittany Lions, he allowed just 143 yards to opposing receivers in coverage.

#4, Deonte Banks

Deonte Banks

Deonte Banks is one of the best overall athletes in the entire 2023 NFL draft class, not just among cornerbacks. His 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash makes him one of the fastest overall players this year, while his 42-inch vertical is quite impressive. His elite athleticism should translate to a solid career after being a standout defensive back with the Maryland Terrapins.

#5, Emmanuel Forbes

Emmanuel Forbes

Emmanuel Forbes excelled during his college football career with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, despite playing in the massively challenging SEC. In three years as a starter, beginning in his 2020 freshman year, he totaled 14 interceptions.

#6, Cam Smith

Cam Smith.

Cam Smith showed off his impressive ball skills during his career with the South Carolina Gamecocks. He had 15 pass defenses on 70 targets ver the last two seasons, the highest such rate of any player in the 2023 NFL draft. His opportunistic playing style is an attractive trait for many pro teams.

#7, Kelee Ringo

Kelee Ringo

Kelee Ringo is another one of the most athletic players in the position in the 2023 NFL draft class. HIs combination of size and speed is arguably the most desirable of any cornerback this year. His massive frame for a cornerback measures 6-foot-2 and weighs 207 pounds, while he still ran 4.36 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine. He was also a crucial part of the Georgia Bulldogs defense that won two consecutive national championships.

#8, Julius Brents

Julius Brents

Julius Brents is one of the tallest top cornerback prospects this year at 6-foot-3, including a monstrous 34-inch arm length measurement. He used this to his advantage last year with the Kansas State Wildcats, excelling in press coverage at the line of scrimmage. He makes it difficult for opposing wide receivers to enter their route process due to his overall length and physicality.

#9, Tyrique Stevenson

Tyrique Stevenson

Tyrique Stevenson demonstrated his versatility as a cornerback with the Miami Hurricanes by lining up in multiple positions. He excelled everywhere he played, including outside cornerback, slot cornerback, deep safety and box safety. He also added six interceptions, showing off his ball skills. His ideal athelticism and defensive versatility makes his skillset desirbale in the 2023 NFL draft.

#10, Garrett Williams

Garrett Williams

Garrett Williams possesses elite upside in the position to eventually be considered an absolute steal relative to where he will likely be drafted. His overall value took a major hit due to his devastating ACL injury in his final season with the Syracuse Orange. If he returns to full health, he will have top five talent at cornerback in the 2023 NFL draft class.

