Top 10 free agent RBs available in 2025 ft. Zack Moss, Jamaal Williams and more 

Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season is already underway. However, there are still a few players without any contracts looking to join a team. The running back is also a position with several free agents available for midseason acquisition.

Let us look at the top 10 free agent RBs available in 2025.

Top 10 free agent RBs available in 2025

#1 Zack Moss

Cincinnati Bengals v New York Giants - Source: Getty

The Buffalo Bills drafted Zack Moss in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft. Midway through the 2022 season, the RB ended up being traded to the Indianapolis Colts. He spent one and a half seasons with them before signing a two-year deal with the Bengals in March 2024.

Zack Moss played in eight games for the Bengals last year and tallied 242 yards and two TDs rushing. The team failed to qualify for the playoffs with a 9-8 record and decided to let go of the running back in July. He could be a great addition for a team dealing with depth problems in the RB room.

#2 Jamaal Williams

NFL: Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

Another top running back available in the market is veteran Jamaal Williams. He spent the first four seasons of his professional career with the Packers alongside four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Williams then signed a two-year deal with the Detroit Lions in March 2021.

During the 2022 season with the team, he was the rushing touchdowns leader (17 touchdowns). In eight years, Jamaal Williams has played in 117 games and tallied a total of 4,122 yards and 32 TDs rushing. He played for the Saints last season before being released in March.

#3 Gus Edwards

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

Gus Edwards was an undrafted free agent coming out of Rutgers in 2018. He ended up signing with the Baltimore Ravens. In five seasons with the team, he played in 69 games and recorded 3,395 yards and 26 TDs rushing.

The RB then signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers in March 2024. Edwards initially split time as a starting running back with J.K. Dobbins, but was later placed as a backup option on the depth chart. He saw time in 11 games with 365 yards and four TDs rushing before being released in March.

#4 Khalil Herbert

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Khalil Herbert has had a roller coaster journey so far in the NFL. He was drafted by the Bears before being traded to the Bengals in November 2024. He played in six games for the team, gaining 16 yards and one rushing touchdown.

The running back signed a one-year deal with the Colts in March. However, he was released in August after the final roster cut and was signed to the practice squad before being released entirely on September 8.

#5 Cam Akers

Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Cam Akers is another option that teams could look into if they want more options in the running back room. He started his journey with the Rams in 2020 before spending time with the Vikings and Texans.

In June, the New Orleans Saints signed Akers. But he was released by the team in August before taking to the field. In five seasons, he has played in 53 games and recorded 2025 yards and 13 TDs rushing.

#6 Ezekiel Elliott

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Another top RB available in the market is three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott. He made his name during his stint with the Dallas Cowboys (2016-2022). He had joined the Patriots in 2023 but returned to Jerry Jones' team for one more season last year.

In eight seasons with the Cowboys, Elliott played in 118 games with 104 starts. He tallied a total of 8,488 yards and 71 TDs rushing while being honored as the rushing yards leader twice (2016,2018). In January, he was signed by the Chargers to their practice squad.

#7 Royce Freeman

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Veteran running back Royce Freeman is also available in the market for teams that want experienced players on the depth chart. He began his NFL journey with the Broncos in 2018 before playing for the Panthers, the Texans, and the Rams.

In April 2024, Freeman signed with the Cowboys but was released in August. He was then picked up by the Browns' practice squad but let go in August 2024. The RB joined the Bears' practice squad in December 2024 before signing with the Rams in January.

In August, Royce Freeman was once again picked up by the Bears. However, they waived him from the team just five days later.

#8 Mike Boone

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn

Mike Boone has spent his entire NFL career as a backup option on the depth chart. The Vikings picked him up as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent three seasons with them before joining the Broncos in 2021.

The RB then signed a two-year deal with the Texans in March 2023. He was released in December 2023, but signed with the Panthers' practice squad a month later. The Dolphins signed Boone in August but waived him as part of their final roster cut. In seven years, he has played in 72 games while tallying 590 yards and four TDs rushing.

#9 J.J. Taylor

NFL: AUG 16 Preseason Panthers at Texans - Source: Getty

J.J. Taylor is another free agent option in the RB market. He might not have the best track record on the field, but he could be an emergency addition to teams that might require options on the depth chart.

J.J. Taylor spent his initial years with the Patriots before signing with the Texans in November 2023. He was cut and re-signed to the practice squad in August before being completely let go a few days later.

#10 Myles Gaskin

Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Gaskin is another free agent RB that teams could explore midway through the 2025 season. The Ravens had signed him in August, but waived him as part of the final roster cut.

The Dolphins had initially drafted Gaskin in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL draft. He then went on to have short stints with the Vikings, Rams, and the Jaguars. In six years, the RB has played 46 games in the league while tallying 1,354 yards and seven TDs rushing.

