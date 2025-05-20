Top 10 highest paid linebackers after Fred Warner's blockbuster $63M contract

Fred Warner recently became the highest-paid linebacker in the entire NFL when he signed a new three-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers. His deal is worth $63 million across three seasons, setting a new record at $21 million in AAV. Here's how the top-ten players in the position currently stack up in the average salary rankings ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Highest paid linebackers ahead of 2025 NFL season

#10 - Ernest Jones, Seattle Seahawks - $9.5M

Ernest Jones has made a major impact for the Seattle Seahawks since they acquired him via trade from the Tennessee Titans last year. They rewarded him during the offseason with one of the largest contracts among all players in his position.

#9 - Dre Greenlaw, Denver Broncos - $10.5M

Dre Greenlaw departed the San Francisco 49ers during the 2025 NFL free agency period. He joined the Denver Broncos as one of just nine inside linebackers to be maiing more than ten million in AAV.

#8 - Terrel Bernard, Buffalo Bills - $10.54M

Terrel Bernard has been one of the staples of the Buffalo Bills' solid defense in recent years. They rewarded him with a four-year contract session ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

#7 - Patrick Queen, Pittsburgh Steelers - $13.67M

Patrick Queen has served as the centerpiec for the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense since departing their divisional rivals, the Baltimore Ravens. He plays an iconic position for a storied franchise of defensive legends.

#5 (tied) - Jamien Sherwood, New York Jets - $15M

Jamien Sherwood is tied with Nick Bolton among just six linebackers making at least $15 million in AAV. Sherwood has quickly emerged into a dominant defender over the past two seasons.

#5 (tied) - Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs - $15M

Nick Bolton has been one of the most consistent contributors for the Kansas City Chiefs. Their solid defense has helped them to win each of the past three AFC Championships.

#4 - Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles - $17M

Zack Baun was one of the biggest breakout players last season, going from a relatively unknown role player to a first-team All-Pro. He played a major role in the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl last year.

#3 - Tremaine Edmunds, Chicago Bears - $18M

Tremaine Edmunds departed the Buffalo Bills in 2023 and signed a massive four-year contract with the Chicago Bears. Halfway through it, he remains among the three highest-paid inside linebackers.

#2 - Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens - $20M

Roquan Smith set a record last year when he signed a $100 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens. He still leads the field in total contract value, but Fred Warner narrowly surpassed his AAV this year.

#1 - Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers - $21M

Fred Warner's recent contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers makes him the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL by AAV. This is the second time in his incredible career that he has signed a deal to earn this coveted title.

